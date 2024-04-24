Food Truck Lunch Events Arrive in Downtown Cleveland Every Weekday for the Summer Starting May 1st

click to enlarge
Walnut Wednesday and a whole lot more on tap for this summer in Cleveland
Walnut Wednesday, the popular food truck roundup, has been rolling into downtown Cleveland for more than a dozen years. The weekly event at Perk Plaza (E. 12th & Chester Ave.) offers a diverse lineup of cuisines, live entertainment and a pleasant environment in which to enjoy an alfresco lunch.
Walnut Wednesday — which kicks off for the season on May 1st — may be the brightest star in the food truck galaxy, but it's got some new and not-so-new competition. Filling out the weekly dance card are events such as Memorial Monday at Fort Huntington Park (W. 3rd & Lakeside), Food Truck Tuesday at KeyBank Plaza (Rockwell & W. Mall Dr.), Truck Stop Thursday at One Cleveland Center Plaza (E. 9th St. & St. Clair Ave.) and Free Stamp Friday at Willard Park (E. 9th St. & Lakeside Ave.).
The hours run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 30th.
“This daily programming throughout Downtown’s streets and public spaces elevates the already vibrant culture of the core,” says Michael Deemer, Downtown Cleveland President and CEO. “This is all part of our strategy to create a lively and engaging 15-minute, 18-hour city. It showcases Cleveland’s diversity and unique attributes while creating opportunities for people to get out of the office and enjoy Downtown.”
Hungry and interested parties can peruse the daily lineup of food trucks on Street Food Finder
under the “Hot Spots” tab.
More information can be found at the Downtown Cleveland, Inc.
website.
