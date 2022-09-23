Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

Build the Pho Delivers Big Bowls of Delicious Vietnamese Noodle Soup in Uptown

The restaurant is owned by Sheng Long Yu, who operates a dozen other Asian eateries in the area

By on Fri, Sep 23, 2022 at 3:43 pm

click to enlarge Build the Pho is now open at Uptown - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Build the Pho is now open at Uptown

It can be a challenge to keep track of all the restaurant comings and goings at Uptown in University Circle, but one new entry is a welcome arrival that is worth seeking out.

Build the Pho (11440 Euclid Ave., 216-999-7090), as the name suggests, is a build-your-own-bowl-style Vietnamese noodle shop. It is located on the Museum of Contemporary Art side of Euclid and, in fact, enjoys views of Judy’s Hand Sculpture from the rear of the dining room. The airy two-level space, like many in the area, leans industrial, with smooth concrete floors, exposed HVAC and acres of glass. But this dining room is warmed up with bamboo tabletops, Asian art and a roomy bar that's ideal for singles and doubles. Upbeat pop music fills the sizeable restaurant.

It's certainly not new for a restaurant to leverage technology such as QR code-based menus and ordering systems, but it is a rarity for pho restaurants in this area. It's particularly effective in this application given the amount of customization that diners enjoy while ordering the main dishes. Simply scan the code and begin tapping in your order. In the case of the pho, diners start by picking a choice of noodle (rice, egg or vermicelli), broth (beef or vegan) and proteins (rare beef, beef trip, tendon, beef brisket, meatballs, tofu). Guests can double up or triple up on meats simply by selecting that option. A slight twist comes into play with customary fresh toppings like bean sprouts, scallions, jalapeno slices and limes. They are free and optional, but they arrive in the bowl as opposed to on the side.

Just because the pho is easy to order and quick to arrive (bowls land on the table minutes after you tap "submit order") doesn't mean the pho isn't serious. The beef broth is flavorful without being heavy or oily. My two-protein bowl ($13.95) included large, thin-sliced pieces of tender brisket and plenty of crunchy, gelatinous pieces of tendon. There are heaps of noodles and plenty of fresh toppings. Tables are topped with Sriracha and hoisin sauce and fish sauce is available by request.

click to enlarge Build the Pho is now open at Uptown - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Build the Pho is now open at Uptown
Starters all cost $5.95 and include a trio of hot and crispy spring rolls, orders of bouncy, spongy fish cakes, summer rolls and chicken wings. Despite placing my order all at once, the "starters" arrived well after the pho. The beauty of the digital system is that it's a breeze to order more food if you're still hungry or when late arrivals join the party. What you cannot do, however, is pay the bill in the app. That still needs to be done through a server.

The restaurant, which opened in June, is owned by Sheng Long Yu. If the name sounds familiar it's because he operates a dozen other Asian eateries in the area, including  Shinto, Kenko Sushi, Dagu Rice Noodle, Hell’s Fried Chicken and, immediately next door, the Sweet Spot. 

click to enlarge Build the Pho is now open at Uptown - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Build the Pho is now open at Uptown

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Forest City Shuffleboard 4506 Lorain Ave., Cleveland A bar/restaurant devoted solely to shuffleboard? Sounds awesome. That’s what you can find in Ohio City at Forest City Shuffleboard. Bring your friends, warm up your arms, and sling those discs.

23 Cleveland Bars for Pinball, Shuffleboard, Duckpin Bowling and Other Games
Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000

Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000
Best Neighborhood Bar: Merry Arts Pub and Grill and Best Bartender: Amanda Popikl 15607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Since 1932, Merry Arts has served up food and drinks to the Lakewood community. It opened during the Great Depression, and if it could make it through that, well, we have a feeling it won’t be going anywhere any time soon, especially with how beloved Taco Tuesday’s are.

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers
Best Pho: Superior Pho 3030 Superior Ave., Cleveland The Asia Town mainstay — an absolute favorite for quick lunches, group meals, and dates — also dishes up a great banh mi, bubble tea, and other Vietnamese appetizers and entrees. Try them, but do yourself a favor and get the pho first.

The Best Restaurants, Food, and Drink in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers

Food & Drink Slideshows

Forest City Shuffleboard 4506 Lorain Ave., Cleveland A bar/restaurant devoted solely to shuffleboard? Sounds awesome. That’s what you can find in Ohio City at Forest City Shuffleboard. Bring your friends, warm up your arms, and sling those discs.

23 Cleveland Bars for Pinball, Shuffleboard, Duckpin Bowling and Other Games
Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000

Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000
Best Neighborhood Bar: Merry Arts Pub and Grill and Best Bartender: Amanda Popikl 15607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Since 1932, Merry Arts has served up food and drinks to the Lakewood community. It opened during the Great Depression, and if it could make it through that, well, we have a feeling it won’t be going anywhere any time soon, especially with how beloved Taco Tuesday’s are.

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers
Best Pho: Superior Pho 3030 Superior Ave., Cleveland The Asia Town mainstay — an absolute favorite for quick lunches, group meals, and dates — also dishes up a great banh mi, bubble tea, and other Vietnamese appetizers and entrees. Try them, but do yourself a favor and get the pho first.

The Best Restaurants, Food, and Drink in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers

Food & Drink Slideshows

Forest City Shuffleboard 4506 Lorain Ave., Cleveland A bar/restaurant devoted solely to shuffleboard? Sounds awesome. That’s what you can find in Ohio City at Forest City Shuffleboard. Bring your friends, warm up your arms, and sling those discs.

23 Cleveland Bars for Pinball, Shuffleboard, Duckpin Bowling and Other Games
Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000

Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000
Best Neighborhood Bar: Merry Arts Pub and Grill and Best Bartender: Amanda Popikl 15607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Since 1932, Merry Arts has served up food and drinks to the Lakewood community. It opened during the Great Depression, and if it could make it through that, well, we have a feeling it won’t be going anywhere any time soon, especially with how beloved Taco Tuesday’s are.

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers
Best Pho: Superior Pho 3030 Superior Ave., Cleveland The Asia Town mainstay — an absolute favorite for quick lunches, group meals, and dates — also dishes up a great banh mi, bubble tea, and other Vietnamese appetizers and entrees. Try them, but do yourself a favor and get the pho first.

The Best Restaurants, Food, and Drink in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers

Trending

While We Await Nighttown's Return to Cleveland Heights, New Operator Red Restaurant Group Launches "Nighttown Nights" at Pinecrest

By Douglas Trattner

While We Await Nighttown's Return to Cleveland Heights, New Operator Red Restaurant Group Launches "Nighttown Nights" at Pinecrest

Gar and Mar Is Setting the Bar for Jamaican in Berea

By Douglas Trattner

Gar and Mar Is Setting the Bar for Jamaican in Berea

The Home Pantry to Debut at the West Side Market with Expanded Product Line

By Douglas Trattner

The Home Pantry to Debut at the West Side Market with Expanded Product Line

Great Lakes Brewing Co. Announces Date for This Year's Christmas Ale First Pour Party

By Douglas Trattner

Great Lakes Brewing Co. Announces Date for This Year's Christmas Ale First Pour Party

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us