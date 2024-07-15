Build the Pho to Open in Former Campbell's Sweets Space in Ohio City

A third location will be opening in the former Rail spot in North Olmsted

By on Mon, Jul 15, 2024 at 12:00 pm

Build the Pho is opening in Ohio City.
Douglas Trattner
Build the Pho is opening in Ohio City.
Eric Jun Weng, who operates Build the Pho in partnership with Sheng Long Yu, is getting started on location number two. The first opened in June of 2022 at Uptown in University Circle (11440 Euclid Ave., 216-999-7090). The second will open later this summer in Ohio City, specifically in the former Campbell's Sweets space at 2084 W. 25th St.

Build the Pho is a build-your-own-bowl-style Vietnamese noodle shop. I visited the Uptown store after it opened and found an industrial-chic interior with concrete floors, bamboo tabletops, Asian art and a roomy bar.

The restaurant employs an efficient QR code-based ordering system ideally suited to pho given the customization that orders require. Simply scan the code, select a choice of noodle (rice, egg or vermicelli), broth (beef or vegan) and proteins (rare beef, beef trip, tendon, beef brisket, meatballs, tofu). Guests can double up or triple up on meats simply by selecting that option. The food is fast, savory and satisfying.

Weng says that the buildout should take a few months given the fact that the property lacked a restaurant kitchen. In fact, he added, another location going into the former Rail spot (400 Great Northern Blvd.) in North Olmsted might beat Ohio City to the finish line. That location will also open in the coming months.

Douglas Trattner

