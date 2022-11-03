Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Carl Quagliata and Zach Ladner Snag Former Nora Space in Little Italy

Partners will open an Italian-themed steakhouse

By on Thu, Nov 3, 2022 at 9:46 am

click to enlarge Little Italy building that housed Nora - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Little Italy building that housed Nora

After cooking around town for 55 years, Carl Quagliata will open his first restaurant in Little Italy. Quagliata and his longtime chef-partner Zachary Ladner have inked a deal to take over the charming brick bistro at the corner of Murray Hill and Edgehill roads. The familiar property has been home to many restaurants over the years including Salvatore’s, Tutto Giorno, Il Bacio and, most recently, Nora, which closed a few months back.

Quagliata and Ladner’s restaurant portfolio has been experiencing quite the growth spurt recently. In addition to the 45-year-old flagship eatery Giovanni’s, the team has opened Smokin’ Q’s BBQ and The Village Butcher in Mayfield Heights and Paloma in Shaker Heights.

Ladner says that despite having a lot on their plates right now, the opportunity was just too good to ignore.

“My wife and I live around the corner and walk by the restaurant on our way to the art museum all the time,” Ladner says. “I always said that if the space ever became available it would be really cool. It’s a cute little space with a lot of character.”

For their latest venture the chefs are going for a clubby steakhouse haunt. The 42-seat bistro will serve primarily steaks and chops, but also some seafood and pastas dishes. Given the location, the menu will have some Italian influences.

“I feel like you’re shooting yourself in the foot if you open a restaurant in Little Italy and it’s not at all Italian,” says Ladner.

The restaurant will source many of its high-end ingredients directly from The Village Butcher. Ladner says that the popular east-side butcher shop dry-ages its own beef and will create custom dry-aged products like herb- and whiskey-aged steaks that you won’t see anywhere else.

Ladner reports that the space is in great shape and will not require extensive renovation work. Construction should start around the first of the year with an expected opening next spring or summer.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
More
Food & Drink Slideshows

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Pumking Party at Southern Tier

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Pumking Party at Southern Tier
Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Barrel Aged Bash at Butcher & the Brewer

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Barrel Aged Bash at Butcher & the Brewer
Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Beer & Chocolate at the Downtown Heinens

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Beer & Chocolate at the Downtown Heinens
Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Offshore Pour 2022

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Offshore Pour 2022

