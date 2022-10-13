Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Chef-Partner Matthew Spinner to Leave Bar Oni, the Lively Tremont Izakaya He Helped Create

Taking Spinner's place at the wheel will be chef Kevin Joecken

By on Thu, Oct 13, 2022 at 2:10 pm

click to enlarge Chef-Partner Matthew Spinner to Leave Bar Oni, the Lively Tremont Izakaya He Helped Create
Douglas Trattner

This coming Sunday will be chef-partner Matthew Spinner's last public shift at Bar Oni, the Tremont bar-restaurant that he created to replace Ushabu, which closed at the start of the pandemic. Spinner, a bombastic and polarizing personality behind the bar, jokes that the development will be bad news to some and good news to others.

"That's the thing, right?" he says. "As many people that will be sad to see me go there will be people who are like, Oh, finally we can go to that place!"

All joking aside, Bar Oni is not going anywhere. Spinner had long planned to move on to other things, either a place of his own or elsewhere. As it happens, he's accepted an executive chef job at an existing restaurant that he's not ready to name.

Taking Spinner's place at the wheel will be Kevin Joecken, who has been working for years at Taki's Greek Kitchen in Avon Lake.

"He's a really great kid, really great chef and he's ready to embrace Tremont and to be back in the mix after being in Avon for five years," Spinner says.

Spinner and the rest of the team will still be involved during the transition to ensure that it's as smooth and seamless as possible. He's handing over a unique, thriving and entertaining business that he hopes will continue long after he's gone.

"As far as we're concerned, the menu and format sticks around," he states. "We have an incredible following of regulars who keep us busy every night of the week. So for Kevin, it's just a matter of — to be crass — not fucking it up."

The move sends Spinner on his way after seven years spent working in that space when you combine Bar Oni and Ushabu. It's bitter-sweet, he says, but the place is in good hands.

"I built that bar with my bare hands," he adds. "It's still a part of me and I'm pretty broken up about leaving. I couldn't leave it in a place where it wasn't set up to succeed."

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Forest City Shuffleboard 4506 Lorain Ave., Cleveland A bar/restaurant devoted solely to shuffleboard? Sounds awesome. That’s what you can find in Ohio City at Forest City Shuffleboard. Bring your friends, warm up your arms, and sling those discs.

23 Cleveland Bars for Pinball, Shuffleboard, Duckpin Bowling and Other Games
Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000

Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000
Best Neighborhood Bar: Merry Arts Pub and Grill and Best Bartender: Amanda Popikl 15607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Since 1932, Merry Arts has served up food and drinks to the Lakewood community. It opened during the Great Depression, and if it could make it through that, well, we have a feeling it won’t be going anywhere any time soon, especially with how beloved Taco Tuesday’s are.

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers
Best Pho: Superior Pho 3030 Superior Ave., Cleveland The Asia Town mainstay — an absolute favorite for quick lunches, group meals, and dates — also dishes up a great banh mi, bubble tea, and other Vietnamese appetizers and entrees. Try them, but do yourself a favor and get the pho first.

The Best Restaurants, Food, and Drink in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers

Food & Drink Slideshows

Forest City Shuffleboard 4506 Lorain Ave., Cleveland A bar/restaurant devoted solely to shuffleboard? Sounds awesome. That’s what you can find in Ohio City at Forest City Shuffleboard. Bring your friends, warm up your arms, and sling those discs.

23 Cleveland Bars for Pinball, Shuffleboard, Duckpin Bowling and Other Games
Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000

Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000
Best Neighborhood Bar: Merry Arts Pub and Grill and Best Bartender: Amanda Popikl 15607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Since 1932, Merry Arts has served up food and drinks to the Lakewood community. It opened during the Great Depression, and if it could make it through that, well, we have a feeling it won’t be going anywhere any time soon, especially with how beloved Taco Tuesday’s are.

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers
Best Pho: Superior Pho 3030 Superior Ave., Cleveland The Asia Town mainstay — an absolute favorite for quick lunches, group meals, and dates — also dishes up a great banh mi, bubble tea, and other Vietnamese appetizers and entrees. Try them, but do yourself a favor and get the pho first.

The Best Restaurants, Food, and Drink in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers

Food & Drink Slideshows

Forest City Shuffleboard 4506 Lorain Ave., Cleveland A bar/restaurant devoted solely to shuffleboard? Sounds awesome. That’s what you can find in Ohio City at Forest City Shuffleboard. Bring your friends, warm up your arms, and sling those discs.

23 Cleveland Bars for Pinball, Shuffleboard, Duckpin Bowling and Other Games
Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000

Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000
Best Neighborhood Bar: Merry Arts Pub and Grill and Best Bartender: Amanda Popikl 15607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Since 1932, Merry Arts has served up food and drinks to the Lakewood community. It opened during the Great Depression, and if it could make it through that, well, we have a feeling it won’t be going anywhere any time soon, especially with how beloved Taco Tuesday’s are.

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers
Best Pho: Superior Pho 3030 Superior Ave., Cleveland The Asia Town mainstay — an absolute favorite for quick lunches, group meals, and dates — also dishes up a great banh mi, bubble tea, and other Vietnamese appetizers and entrees. Try them, but do yourself a favor and get the pho first.

The Best Restaurants, Food, and Drink in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers

Trending

First Look: Jaja, Opening at Intro in Ohio City on Wednesday, Oct. 12

By Douglas Trattner

Jaja opens at Intro in Ohio City on Wednesday, Oct. 12

Studio West 117 Kicks Off Grand Opening Weekend on Friday, Oct. 21

By Douglas Trattner

Studio West 117 Kicks Off Grand Opening Weekend on Friday, Oct. 21

Restaurant at Terrestrial Brewing in Battery Park Relaunches with New Name, New Menu

By Douglas Trattner

Restaurant at Terrestrial Brewing is now called Terra Bistro

La Plaza Taqueria at Re:bar to Open Downtown in Early November

By Douglas Trattner

New menu options at Re:bar

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us