Choolaah Indian Will Be Available at Progressive Field This Year

click to enlarge
Courtesy Choolaah
Coming to a baseball game near you, if you watch your baseball games in Cleveland, OH
Your hometown Cleveland Guardians yesterday gave the media a preview of all the exciting new things to expect at Progressive Field this summer, including renovations underway or near completion and new menu items for fans to enjoy at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.
You'd be forgiven for being less than jazzed for some of those new nibbles — mozzarella sticks! boneless wings!
— and slightly embarrassed on behalf of the Major League Baseball team that laid them out for glamor shots from the assembled photographers and reporters perhaps mistakenly thinking they were entertaining a grade school field trip instead.
But there's also fried chicken and jojos joining the party, a pulled pork sandwich topped with Flamin' Hot Cheetos, and most importantly: Choolaah.
The rapidly growing local chain, which just opened up its newest location in Westlake at the tailend of 2023, will dish up signature basmati rice bowls on the lower concourse near first bast, the team announced. Protein options include chicken or paneer with a choice of tikka masala sauce or yellow lentil dal.
Folks, this is simply a home run. Get it? Baseball reference.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed