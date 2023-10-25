Cleaveland Grocers in Brook Park Sidelined by a Devastating Fire

Owner Fasih Syed says he hopes to reopen

By on Wed, Oct 25, 2023 at 9:22 am

An after-hours blaze has forced Cleaveland Grocers in Brook Park to close for a couple months.
Fasih Syed
An after-hours blaze has forced Cleaveland Grocers in Brook Park to close for a couple months.

After business hours on October 19, a fire broke out at Cleaveland Grocers (13425 Snow Rd., 440-306-5374) in Brook Park. Owner Fasih Syed says that fortunately no family members or staff were injured, but the blaze decimated the two-and-a-half year old market and cafe. The business has been been closed since.

Opened in 2021, the marketplace has been a boon to the local Muslim community thanks to its all-Halal offerings. But Cleaveland Grocers quickly became known for its food, prepared in an open kitchen at the front of the store. The shop's smash burgers, beef cheesesteaks, grilled chicken sandwiches, fries and more draw hungry diners from every community in Northeast Ohio.

"We got called at 9:56 p.m. and responded with our mutual aid partners, which were Parma Hts., Parma, Middleburg Hts.," Brook Park fire chief Mark Higgins told Scene. "The fire was under control within about a half an hour. It was a structure fire that did enough damage to close the business."

Syed says that the likely cause was electrical, originating in some piece of kitchen equipment. An investigation remains open.

"We will be back," he pledges, adding that it likely will be months before that happens. "We want to take this opportunity to extend our sincere gratitude for your unwavering support and patronage. Cleveland, you have been the heart and soul of our business and we love you deeply. We are committed to reopening as soon as possible and serving you once again."

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author.
Smoke & Mirrors, a Dance Club and Rum Bar, Opens in Ohio City Friday

By Vince Grzegorek

Smoke & Mirrors, a Dance Club and Rum Bar, Opens in Ohio City Friday

