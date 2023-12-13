CleaveLand Grocers to Open CleaveLand Grill in Strongsville

The rebuilding process in Brook Park continues after a fire

By on Wed, Dec 13, 2023 at 11:34 am

click to enlarge Burger at Cleaveland Grocers - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Burger at Cleaveland Grocers
On October 19, Cleveland lost one of its best resources for Halal ingredients when a fire broke out at CleaveLand Grocers (13425 Snow Rd., 440-306-5374) in Brook Park. But it wasn't just those who follow that strict dietary law that suffered a blow, the mourners also included fans of great burgers, chicken sandwiches and cheesesteaks.

Since opening CleaveLand Grocers in 2021, owner Fasih Syed has built a following for his fresh-made foods, which are prepared in an open kitchen at the grocery. First it was those drippy double smash burgers that were bringing people in by the dozen. Later it was the grilled chicken wings, cheesesteaks, chopped cheese sandwiches and tacos.

While Syed continues to focus on getting the grocery and grill in Brook Park back up and running, he has decided to branch out with a second location.

"The rebuilding process at this location will be at least six months and we can't wait that long; we had to get something going in the middle," he explains. "We thought it would be perfect to have another location that we could serve the community from."

The new location by Shinto in Strongsville will include a butcher shop and kitchen but not a grocery. The space isn't large enough for both, says Syed.

The owner expects this new store, dubbed CleaveLand Grill, to be open sometime in the coming month or two.

