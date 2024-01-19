Cleveland Pierogi Week Returns Jan. 29

click to enlarge
Das Schnitzel Haus
Pierogi Week is back
Cleveland Pierogi Week will kick off on Monday, January 29th, and not a moment too soon. Because seven days of comforting $8 specials from some of Cleveland's best restaurants sounds like just the antidote to these chilly winter temps.
Each participating Cleveland Pierogi Week restaurant will bake up their own spin on the pierogi - from signature pierogi to secret menu specialties and more.
Be sure to take it to the next level and pair your pierogi with a beer from our co-sponsor, Market Garden beer.
The Cleveland Pierogi Week app is also available and will help guide you to participating restaurants, and participants can check in once they arrive at the participating locations. Check in four or more times and you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.
Download the Cleveland Pierogi Week app for iOS here
and Android here
.
2024 Participants so far include: 49 Street Tavern, All Saints Public House, Around the Corner, Banter, Beerhead Bar & Eatery, Crowley’s Dive Bar, Das Schnitzel Haus, Forrest City Brewery, Great Lakes Brewing Co., Gunselman's Tavern, Gunselman's To Go, Hail Mary's, Immigrant Son, Jukebox, Nora’s Public House, Old River Tap and Social, Pierogi Palace and more to be announced.
Check out pierogiweekcleveland.com
for a full rundown of the event.
