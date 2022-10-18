Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Cleveland Pizza Week Returns in November With $8 Pies From Your Favorite Restaurants

There's also a new app to help you keep track of all the offers

By on Tue, Oct 18, 2022 at 11:22 am

$8 pizzas? $8 pizzas
Courtesy My Pizzetta
$8 pizzas? $8 pizzas

Cleveland Pizza Week will kick off on Monday, November 7th, and it can't come soon enough.

For seven days (November 7th - November 13th) Pizza lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating Cleveland Pizza Week locations to enjoy $8 pizzas.

Each participating Cleveland Pizza Week restaurant (see the full list of participating locations below) will bake up their own spin on the wheel — from signature pies to secret menu specialities and more.

We are also debuting the Cleveland Pizza Week app that will help guide Pizza lovers to participating restaurants — participants can check in once they arrive at the participating locations. Check in four or more times and you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.

Download the Cleveland Pizza Week app for iOS here and Android here.

2022 Participants: 49th Street Tavern, Beerhead, Big M Pizza, Biga Wood Fired Pizzeria, Bright Side, Citizen Pie, Citizen Pie Roman Cafe, Crust, Danny Boys Pizza, Dewey's Pizza, Geraci's Slice Shop, Hail Mary's, Market Garden Brewery, Mulberry, My Pizzeta, Ohio City Pizzeria, Old School Pizza and Wings, Piccolo Authentic Italian, Pizza Whirl, Sainato's at Rivergate, Saucy Brew Works, Schnitz Ale Brewery, Sirna's Farm Fresh Kitchen, Teamz Restaurant & Bar, and Tony K's Bar and Grill.

