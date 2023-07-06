Closed For Weeks, Korean BBQ Spot Rising Grill Aims to Reopen in New Space

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner Korean BBQ at Rising Grill

Korean BBQ fans were crushed to learn that Rising Grill (3709 Payne Ave.) in Cleveland’s Asiatown neighborhood had closed. The popular restaurant moved into the former Seoul Hot Pot building in 2018, bringing with it some much needed improvements and consistency.In addition to staples like mandu, seafood pancakes, bibimbap, kimchi soup with pork, fish roe stew with tofu, and seolleongtang, Rising Grill was beloved for its communal grill tables. Items ranged from marinated boneless chicken breast and the ever-popular bulgogi and kalbi on up to combination platters starring a variety of meats and seafood.All we know for now is that management is in search of a new location. Attempts to acquire additional information have been unsuccessful.