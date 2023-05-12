Crumb & Spigot to Open Second Location in Lakewood This Summer

click to enlarge
It's been about six months since Jamy Bolling purchased Crumb & Spigot
(16783 Chillicothe Rd., 440-384-3035) from founders Karen Gorman and Ryan King. At the time Bolling, an industry veteran with decades of experience working for restaurant groups such as Bravo Brio, Piada and Chef Art Pour, already had his eye on expanding the nine-year-old brand. Today, he shared his plans for store number two.
Bolling has taken over the former Verizon space in Lakewood at 15322 Detroit Ave., which is located by Voodoo Tuna and Humble Wine Bar. At 2,800 square feet, the restaurant will be "a touch larger, not by much" than Bainbridge, says Bolling.
“It’s a shotgun space, so I think it will feel the same," he adds. "Obviously, we’re keeping all of the same characteristics that we have in Bainbridge."
Bolling describes the interior as "an updated Crumb and Spigot.” There will be a 20-seat bar, seating for another 30 in the dining room, and a few more on the front patio. Diners can look forward to the same menu of wood-burning pizzas and approachable tavern fare.
Bolling is shooting for a late-summer opening.
"I like the idea of being north, south, east and west – if we had that many restaurants," Bolling says. "People in Lakewood like to eat out a lot — clearly there are a lot of restaurants — so I felt we’d be a nice niche in there and I think we’ll fit in nicely there."
