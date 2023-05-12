The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Crumb & Spigot to Open Second Location in Lakewood This Summer

New owner Jamy Bolling says the brand is ripe for expansion

By on Fri, May 12, 2023 at 2:41 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Crumb & Spigot to open second location in Lakewood. - Google Maps
Google Maps
Crumb & Spigot to open second location in Lakewood.
It's been about six months since Jamy Bolling purchased Crumb & Spigot (16783 Chillicothe Rd., 440-384-3035) from founders Karen Gorman and Ryan King. At the time Bolling, an industry veteran with decades of experience working for restaurant groups such as Bravo Brio, Piada and Chef Art Pour, already had his eye on expanding the nine-year-old brand. Today, he shared his plans for store number two.

Bolling has taken over the former Verizon space in Lakewood at 15322 Detroit Ave., which is located by Voodoo Tuna and Humble Wine Bar. At 2,800 square feet, the restaurant will be "a touch larger, not by much" than Bainbridge, says Bolling.

“It’s a shotgun space, so I think it will feel the same," he adds. "Obviously, we’re keeping all of the same characteristics that we have in Bainbridge."

Bolling describes the interior as "an updated Crumb and Spigot.” There will be a 20-seat bar, seating for another 30 in the dining room, and a few more on the front patio. Diners can look forward to the same menu of wood-burning pizzas and approachable tavern fare.

Bolling is shooting for a late-summer opening.

"I like the idea of being north, south, east and west – if we had that many restaurants," Bolling says. "People in Lakewood like to eat out a lot — clearly there are a lot of restaurants — so I felt we’d be a nice niche in there and I think we’ll fit in nicely there."

click to enlarge Crumb & Spigot to open second location in Lakewood. - Onyx Creative
Onyx Creative
Crumb & Spigot to open second location in Lakewood.
click to enlarge Crumb & Spigot to open second location in Lakewood. - Onyx Creative
Onyx Creative
Crumb & Spigot to open second location in Lakewood.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

First Look: Tutto Carne, Opening Monday, May 15 in Little Italy

By Douglas Trattner

Tutto Carne owner Zachary Ladner.

The Spotted Owl in Tremont Has Closed. Will Reopen as La Cave Du Vin This Summer

By Douglas Trattner

Hollingsworth (left) and Lasher

Fat Head's Brewery Cleans Up at 2023 World Beer Cup

By Douglas Trattner

Fat Head's Brewery Cleans Up at 2023 World Beer Cup

First Look: Dukes `n Boots, Opening This Weekend in Willoughby

By Douglas Trattner

Dukes `n Boots from chef Dante Boccuzzi opens May 12

Also in Food & Drink

Fat Head's Brewery Cleans Up at 2023 World Beer Cup

By Douglas Trattner

Fat Head's Brewery Cleans Up at 2023 World Beer Cup

Western Reserve Meadery in Duck Island to Permanently Close This Month

By Vince Grzegorek

The tasting room will remain open until May 20

FRUITBLOOD Wines are Now Available in Ohio Bars and Stores

By Kelsey Graham

FRUITBLOOD specializes in fruit-forward wine.

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us