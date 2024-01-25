Destination Cleveland Launches 2024 Cleveland Brewery Passport

This year's program includes three newly opened breweries

By on Thu, Jan 25, 2024 at 10:15 am

The 2024 Cleveland Brewery Passport launches today.
Jeff Niesel
The 2024 Cleveland Brewery Passport launches today.
Destination Cleveland offers a number of passport programs, but the most popular one remains the Cleveland Brewery Passport. Now in its fifth year, the 2024 digital passport, which just launched today, features 43 breweries, including three newly opened breweries (Midnight Owl Brewing Company, Pompatus Brewing Company and Tricky Tortoise Brewing Company). Users receive a prize for starting and finishing the passport, and they can also collect points on their first visit to each brewery to trade in for additional prizes along the way.

The 2024 passport also includes new locations for Collision Bend Brewing (Euclid) and Schnitz Ale Brewing (Strongsville). All breweries on the passport are located within 30 miles of Downtown Cleveland.

“The Cleveland Brewery Passport continues to be a popular experience for locals and visitors. The 2023 edition attracted more than 4,300 active users throughout the year — a 26 percent increase in users from the previous year — and included participants from 28 states and 7 foreign countries,” says Hannah Belsito, chief experience officer at Destination Cleveland, in a press release. “We’re excited to continue to support our local brewing scene and offer guided exploration of the growing craft beer community in Cleveland with the fifth edition of this popular program.”

Participants will receive an official 2024 Cleveland Brewery Passport sticker at the first brewery they check into using the 2024 passport. After making a purchase and checking in at all 43 breweries on the passport, users will be mailed a commemorative 2024 Cleveland Brewery Passport pin.

Users who complete the passport will also be entered in an end-of-year drawing to win one of five grand prizes, including Cleveland swag and gift cards to each participating brewery.

The 2024 Cleveland Brewery Passport is completely virtual and available at ThisisCleveland.com/beerpassport.

