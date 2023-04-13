Doug Petkovic to Open Heritage Steak and Whiskey in Former Fleming’s Steakhouse at Eton Chagrin

click to enlarge Richardson Design Artist rendering of Heritage Steak and Whiskey

For the past year, Doug Petkovic has been quietly working to transform the former Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse (28869 Chagrin Blvd.) at Eton Chagrin in Woodmere, which closed in 2019 after 15 years, into Heritage Steak and Whiskey. This is a solo project for Petkovic, who is a partner in Michael Symon Restaurants.“We’re shooting for the middle of June,” he says of when the doors will open.Petkovic described the space as a diamond in the rough that just needed to be updated and modernized in terms of setting, service and menu. As a second-generation restaurant, the property already had everything it needed with respect to infrastructure; the main task was to completely renovate the bar and dining room, which are swaddled in `80s-style mahogany paneling.“First of all, I have to have people walk in here and go, wow, this isn’t Fleming’s,” Petkovic says of his plans.To achieve that, Petkovic and his team will flip the bar so that the back bar moves from the exterior of the space to the interior, with a wall of whiskey creating a separation between the dining room and bar. The expanded bar will then face out towards the front patio, which will be outfitted with elegant furniture. French doors will connect the patio with the restaurant.As for the bill of fare, Heritage will specialize in grilled steaks and chops.“Your basic steakhouse menu, plus a few extras,” says Petkovic.Those extras might include a smoked prime rib cart and tableside desserts.Petkovic says that Heritage will host an “aggressive happy hour” five days a week.“This was a very vibrant cocktail scene,” he says of Fleming’s.Take a tour of the design below.The before pics: