Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week to Run Sept. 7-14

Mango salmon at Lulo Kitchen
The lineup for this summer’s Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week has been released and it’s filled with exciting restaurants offering outstanding deals. During the promotional period, which runs Thursday, September 7th through Thursday, September 14th, participating businesses will be offering special prix fixe lunches priced $20 to $39 and dinners that range from $39 to $59, depending on the restaurant.
“Annual events like Restaurant Week are just one of the many ways we highlight the diversity, vibrancy, and world-class culture that make Downtown Cleveland the lively and welcoming city center that it is,” says Michael Deemer, President and CEO of Downtown Cleveland, Inc. “This week-long event gives people the chance to experience their favorite restaurants in a different, exciting way or to try new establishments, all while supporting businesses that play a critical role in sustaining and growing our city’s core and economic engine.”
The current list of participating restaurants includes:
Acqua di Luca, Betts, Blue Point Grille, Cleveland Chop, Gabriels Southern Table, Johnny's Downtown, Lulo Kitchen, Mabels BBQ, Mallorca, Pickwick & Frolic, Ghost Light, Hofbrauhaus, House of Creole, Southern Tier Brewery, Taza Lebanese Grill, The Centro and TURN Bar + Kitchen.
