Edgewater Cafe to Reopen Under New Management in Spring

Fans of the weathered saloon will find a comfortably familiar interior

By on Fri, Feb 16, 2024 at 1:50 am

New owners hope to reopen the Edgewater Cafe sometime this spring.
Google Maps
New owners hope to reopen the Edgewater Cafe sometime this spring.
The Edgewater Café jumped back into the public conversation in late 2022, when the weathered saloon was placed on the market. The Detroit Shoreway dive bar enjoyed a brief renaissance that began in 2014, when owner Frank Spremulli reopened the place for the first time in nearly 20 years. The Edgewater operated sporadically after that until it closed for good in 2021, when Spremulli passed away.

Now, thanks to a trio of new owners, the bar is being prepared for its next chapter. After purchasing the place late last year, Eduardo Galindo and Matt and Jeremy Began have been getting the bar ready to reopen, which they hope to do in April.

“Matt and I both live in the neighborhood and we love everything that’s been going on,” says Galindo. “It seemed like a good deal.”

Galindo is a member of the family behind Luchita’s restaurant, which closed in 2022 after 40 years. For the past decade he has operated Camino in the Warehouse District.

Patrons who did manage to make it to Edgewater on a day when Frank was in will find a comfortably familiar interior when they return. Other than new bathrooms and a fresh coat of paint, the decades-old tavern has been lovingly preserved. The pool table has been removed and new dart boards will be hung.

Guests can expect a decent beer list, basic cocktails and no food unless it’s crunchy and comes in a bag.

Obviously, adds Galindo, the name and sign are staying. The days and hours of operation, however, will be greatly expanded.

“Frank would open it up when he had nothing to do,” Galindo recalls. “He had those Christmas lights out front and if they were on, Frankie was open.”

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

