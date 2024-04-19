El Carnicero in Lakewood to Permanently Close

click to enlarge
Photo by Karin McKenna
El C out
Opened 11 years ago by Momocho chef/owner Eric Wiliams, El Carnicero
carved out its own niche in Lakewood as far more than a dupe of its Ohio City sister.
But after a decade, it will be closing its doors in May.
"It's time to say adios," an announcement posted to social media read. "Thanks to all our wonderful guests, amazing coworkers and skillful purveyors for the great memories, experiences and support. We are extremely humbled that so many embraced El Carnicero and that we were able to celebrate with you and succeed as long as we have. It's been an honor being a small part of the Lakewood community, and for a restaurant to survive and thrive for 11 years is an accomplishment for whie we can all be proud. But it's time for a change."
There are still a few weeks left to sample Chef Williams' mod-mex stylings in Lakewood.
"El Carnicero will remain open for regular business hours thru Sunday May 5th, as CINCO de MAYO will be our final service and celebration."
