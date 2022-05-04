Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

Elle Is On Its Way to Becoming the Rare Dining Gem in Solon

By on Wed, May 4, 2022 at 9:06 am

Ask a resident of Solon where he or she goes to eat when searching for a great meal and you’ll likely get responses like Chagrin Falls, Tremont, Ohio City, Hudson, Cleveland Heights… In place of hip, chef-driven bistros serving compelling and delicious foods, this far-flung suburb subsists on a steady diet of bland national chains, repetitive regional chains and cozy but predictable local haunts.

Few people are more acutely aware of that reality than Solon-based restaurateurs Izzy Schachner and Jay Leitson. As co-owners of the popular 56 Kitchen and new-but-notable fast-casual fried chicken spot Birdigo, the pair likely has a better handle on the local clientele than most.

“The complaint we constantly hear is that people have to leave Solon to have a nice night out,” Schachner told Scene. “There are places around here, but they are not in Solon.”

After surveying the landscape, the team decided to swing for the bleachers by opening Elle, a restaurant that aims to keep discerning locals closer to home. The bistro, which welcomed its first guests in December, is most certainly on the right track. But if its owners hope not only to appeal to neighbors but also generate some reverse migration from further afield, they’ll have to tighten up their game.

The space the owners selected for Elle was an appropriate one. For many years, this building was home to Harvest, Solon’s most recent attempt at finer dining. The freshly renovated interior offers a clear demarcation between past and present, with seemingly every inch of the space revised in some fashion. Lush fabrics, sparkly chandeliers and handsome furniture combine to create an eclectic, bohemian and inviting dining room and bar.

Like the setting, the menu is duly of-the-moment, with trendy foodstuffs like burrata, octopus, lamb meatballs and whole bronzini paired with equally chic, global accompaniments like espelette cream, harissa, ricotta salata, preserved lemon and bagna cauda. It’s a menu that foodies, for lack of a better word, truly can get excited about. Diners can expect core items to stick around but should expect frequent seasonal tweaks.

At the gentle urging of our server, who touted the dish as “charred and right off the grill,” we ordered the octopus appetizer ($12). Perhaps she was referring to the shishito peppers, which indeed were beautifully blistered, but the octopus, while tender and mild, would have greatly benefited from some flames. A trio of golf ball-size eggplant fritters ($12) arrive perfectly crisp, with a hot, creamy core that goes great with a pepper-spiked aioli. They’re capped with a bright punch of salsa verde. A half dozen roasted oysters ($15) were doomed from the jump by an onslaught of cold tomato vinaigrette, which literally filled the half shells and turned the oysters from hot to lukewarm.

There were no issues whatsoever with the ricotta gnocchi ($26), a season-appropriate composition of well-browned dumplings, savory braised lamb, wilted greens and plump favas. Fish fans who aren’t afraid of a little work should order the bronzini ($32). The meaty, sweet flesh separates easily from the spine and there are almost no small bones to worry about. Unlike that octopus, a wood-roasted chicken ($26) is cooked to a heavenly chestnut brown, with leopard-spotted skin wrapping juicy meat. I’m not sure what the olive oil whipped potatoes were supposed to look like, but by the time they got to my table they had separated, melted and wept to the outer rim of the plate.

After sampling a couple of the wines by the glass we opted to go with a bottle because we detected some age on more than one of the opened selections. The bottle list is short but populated by plenty of appealing choices. We landed on a lovely Nebbiolo ($60) from Piedmont that paired perfectly with the wood-fired meats. A crisp, pleasantly sharp and perfectly balanced negroni ($16) offers proof that the bar knows its way around a jigger and a spoon.

Given the abridgement of menus taking place lately, it’s refreshing to see one that reverses the trend. Diners here enjoy more than a dozen different entrée choices – plus daily features – that are sure to satisfy omnivores and pescatarians without offending the vegetarians. I’m looking forward to following the menu’s seasonal journey through the farmers’ markets and global pantry.

It won’t take much tinkering to transform Elle from a good restaurant to a great one. Already, she’s one of the most exciting new developments to happen to the Solon food scene in a decade.

Elle
33730 Bainbridge Rd., Solon
440-656-3553
Ellecle.com

Douglas Trattner

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author.
Bomba Taco + Bar 2101 Richmond Rd., Beachwood and 19880 Detroit Rd., Rocky River At two locations (2101 Richmond Rd., Beachwood and 19880 Detroit Rd.,Rocky River), Bomba is offering three different tacos. The Smoked Piggy comes with BBQ pulled pork, crispy onions and Salvadorian slaw. The Yard Bird comes with chipotle marinated roasted chicken, pickled red onions and guacamole. The kale and corn taco comes with garlic kale, tomato, corn, cotija cheese, hot sauce and crispy potato strings.

All the Restaurants Participating in Cleveland Taco Week (May 9th-15th) and What They're Serving for $2
The Foundry 11729 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, “I'll say The Foundry in Lakewood for best Bleu cheese sauce. They've got a handful of very hot sauces, but I dunno what'd qualify as the hottest,” GariisonC

The Best Chicken Wings In Cleveland, According To Reddit
Batuqui 12706 Larchmere Blvd., Cleveland and 17 East Orange St., Chagrin Falls Following more than a year of construction, Carla Batista and Gustavo Nogueira recently opened the second location of their popular Brazilian eatery. Like the original, which opened on Larchmere in 2015, “Batuqui on the Falls” has repurposed an elegant residential building — in this case, a stately brick Victorian a short stroll from Main Street. Batuqui Chagrin features the same popular dinner menu starring authentic Brazilian dishes like Feijoada and Moqueca Baiana and an ongoing selection of specials and cocktails. Both are tough reservations to get, especially on the weekends, so plan accordingly.

29 Hard-to-Get Restaurant Tables in Cleveland That Are Totally Worth the Wait
Indie 2038 East 4th St., Cleveland Owners Gabriel Zeller and Julie Mesenburg have reshaped the former Greenhouse Tavern space on East 4th into a shrine to independent music thanks to 100s of framed concert and tour posters. Diners can look forward to Southern-styled foods, many shareable, along with music-themed brunches.

All The New Cleveland Restaurants (And an Arcade Bar) That Have Opened So Far In 2022

