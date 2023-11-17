Eugene Kitchen, Home of the Tinman Burger, Heading to BottleHouse Brewery in Cleveland Hts.

Saroj & Carlos will be departing the east-side brewery after nearly a year.

By on Fri, Nov 17, 2023 at 3:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Eugene - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Eugene
One of the best things to come out of the Ohio City Galley is the Tinman Burger, a drippy double smash burger with American cheese, special sauce, and sweet and spicy pickles on a brioche bun. The burger was so good, in fact, that it helped ignite a smash burger goldrush throughout The Land.

After leaving the Galley, chef Michael Schoen took his talents to Lakewood, where he opened Eugene Kitchen at BottleHouse Brewery (13368 Madison Ave., 216-401-9473). Originally, he says, the plan was to open a second shop at the Cleveland Heights BottleHouse as well, but the pandemic threw a monkey wrench in those plans.

Now, three years later, Schoen will follow through with those plans to open a second location on the east side. Eugene Kitchen will open at the Cleveland Heights BottleHouse  on November 30. Saroj & Carlos will be departing after nearly a year.

Schoen says that in hindsight, he’s glad to have had the past three years to prepare for expansion.

“We could have opened in both places, we could have had a brick-and-mortar, but we really wanted to make sure that what we were doing was consistent,” he explains. “Now we’re ready. We have an awesome staff that has been with me for a couple years, so the consistency is there – making sure that it’s the same.”

Schoen says that in addition to the “cult-like following” there is for the Tinman burger, Eugene has built a solid reputation in Lakewood for its entire operation. The menu, which will be largely the same as in Lakewood, will offer a vegan burger, fried chicken sandwich, Buffalo chicken sandwich, crispy tenders, hand-cut fries and a few other sides.

Eugene at BottleHouse will be open for dinner seven days a week and lunch on the weekends.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

First Look: Heritage Steak & Whiskey, Opening at Eton on Friday, November 24

By Douglas Trattner

Heritage Steak & Whiskey, opening November 24 at Eton Chagrin Boulevard.

Stone Mad Pub To Change Hands. Guests Should Expect No Major Changes

By Douglas Trattner

Stone Mad Pub has new ownership, but guests should expect no changes.

Head Hunter IPA From Fat Head's Brewery Named Top-20 Beer in America

By Douglas Trattner

Head Hunter IPA From Fat Head's Brewery Named Top-20 Beer in America

This Week in Cleveland Food News: Cocktail Lounge Opening in Little Italy, Indian Worth Seeking Out

By Vince Grzegorek

This Week in Cleveland Food News: Cocktail Lounge Opening in Little Italy, Indian Worth Seeking Out

Also in Food & Drink

Smoke & Mirrors, a Dance Club and Rum Bar, Opens in Ohio City Friday

By Vince Grzegorek

Smoke & Mirrors, a Dance Club and Rum Bar, Opens in Ohio City Friday

Digital Issue

November 8, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us