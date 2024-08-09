First Look: Artis, Opening in Lakewood August 21st

[ { "name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected", "component": "38482495", "insertPoint": "3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "5" },{ "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
The construction transformed the former Side Quest/Eddy & Iggy's building into a sleek and modern steakhouse with art deco accents. The 90-seat bar and dining room features a wall of glass that looks out onto Detroit Avenue.
Mansour describes Artis as “a steakhouse that’s not a steakhouse.”
There will be a roster of premium chops like a strip, ribeye and 28-ounce dry-aged porterhouse. But there will also be shareable starters, many vegetable dishes and a healthy amount of seafood.
The menu is arranged into sections titled Now, Soon, Later and Worth the Wait. Quick snacks like bourbon candied almonds, warm citrus and herb olives, and labneh with flatbread will be followed by shrimp cocktail, sea scallop crudo and lobster bisque soup dumplings. In addition to the steaks, there will be pan-seared scallops with coconut creamed corn and black sea bass with crispy rice cakes.
Artis will be dinner only to start, with weekend brunch coming online in two months or so.
The reservation line opens August 14.
