First Look: Battr, Opening Next Week in Tremont

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner Battr opens soon in Tremont.

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner Battr opens soon in Tremont.

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner Battr opens soon in Tremont.

Starting next week, dessert lovers will have a trendy new spot in Tremont at which to score all matter of sweet and creamy treats. Battr (910 Literary Rd., 216-202-6157), opening in the long-vacant building next to the former Lola/Lolita space, specializes in Belgian waffles, Hong Kong-style bubble waffles and French crepes. Those products are then filled, glazed and topped in a variety of ways.“We’re going to do some things that people, I don’t think, are going to expect from a waffle and gelato shop,” says Jeff Heisler.The crepes and bubble waffles are rolled into cones and filled with a choice of gelatos, capped with fruit and/or candy toppings and gilded with sauces. The Belgian waffles are dusted in pearl sugar and given their own unique spin.“We’re treating them a little like donuts by glazing them with a variety of different things like mango tajine, French lemon lavender glaze, dark Belgian chocolate or white chocolate macha,” adds Heisler.The gelato comes from the Michigan-based Villa Dolce. There are a dozen flavors available, six of which will stick around while the other six will rotate seasonally.The vibe of the 750-square-foot storefront is modern industrial, with exposed brick walls, snaking conduit and blacked-out ceilings. There’s a second floor dining room for enjoying one’s desserts onsite.Check out pictures and the full menu below.