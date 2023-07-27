First Look: Battr, Opening Next Week in Tremont

Guests can look forward to Belgian waffles, bubble waffles, crepes and gelato

By on Thu, Jul 27, 2023 at 3:45 pm

click to enlarge Battr opens soon in Tremont. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Battr opens soon in Tremont.
Starting next week, dessert lovers will have a trendy new spot in Tremont at which to score all matter of sweet and creamy treats. Battr (910 Literary Rd., 216-202-6157), opening in the long-vacant building next to the former Lola/Lolita space, specializes in Belgian waffles, Hong Kong-style bubble waffles and French crepes. Those products are then filled, glazed and topped in a variety of ways.

“We’re going to do some things that people, I don’t think, are going to expect from a waffle and gelato shop,” says Jeff Heisler.

The crepes and bubble waffles are rolled into cones and filled with a choice of gelatos, capped with fruit and/or candy toppings and gilded with sauces. The Belgian waffles are dusted in pearl sugar and given their own unique spin.

“We’re treating them a little like donuts by glazing them with a variety of different things like mango tajine, French lemon lavender glaze, dark Belgian chocolate or white chocolate macha,” adds Heisler.

The gelato comes from the Michigan-based Villa Dolce. There are a dozen flavors available, six of which will stick around while the other six will rotate seasonally.

The vibe of the 750-square-foot storefront is modern industrial, with exposed brick walls, snaking conduit and blacked-out ceilings. There’s a second floor dining room for enjoying one’s desserts onsite.

Check out pictures and the full menu below.

click to enlarge First Look: Battr, Opening Next Week in Tremont
click to enlarge First Look: Battr, Opening Next Week in Tremont
click to enlarge First Look: Battr, Opening Next Week in Tremont

