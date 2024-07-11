First Look: Charter House Grille, Opening August 8th on East 185th

Owner Chris King is activating a restaurant property that has been idle since 2018

By on Thu, Jul 11, 2024 at 2:40 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Charter House Grille is opening August 8th on East 185th Street. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Charter House Grille is opening August 8th on East 185th Street.
Chris King was in no immediate hurry to open Charter House Grille (991 E. 185th St.) given the landscape just outside his front door. Between the Water Pollution Control project and subsequent Streetscape Improvement Project, East 185th Street has been an absolute nightmare for residents, commuters and business owners for the past four years.

In 2022, King purchased the former Bistro 185 property, which had been inactive for nearly three years. Since that time he has reworked every surface, both outside and in. On August 8, he will welcome his first guests, something he has been eager to do for months.

“We’re going to bring a good clientele here that will put some eyes on 185th, that will also probably patronize the other businesses that are here,” he explains. “The street still has a little bit ways to go, but I think ultimately we’re going in the right direction.”

King, a versatile entrepreneur with businesses in the hospitality and transportation fields, has teamed up with Justin Spohn, who will act as executive chef/GM. Together, they have created a modern, upscale-casual restaurant that will serve an eclectic but approachable menu with something for everybody.

“Nobody is going to walk in here and say there’s nothing here I can’t eat,” adds King.

Charter House Grille bears little resemblance to Bistro 185 -- or John Christie’s Tavern, which preceded it. The woodsy neighborhood tavern feel has been swapped for cool, contemporary and posh. A 14-seat quartz bar joins a 70-seat dining room with custom velvet-wrapped booths and banquettes. Colorful murals anchor the room, and more original artwork is on the way.

Spohn, a familiar face at various Cleveland restaurants and cocktail bars, has devised an ambitious menu filled with elevated and playful American fare. Diners can start with duck-fat fries with Béarnaise, an egg roll version of a Philly cheesesteak, or deep-fried, dinosaur-shaped chicken rillette nuggets. In addition to a handful of salads, there are hearty handhelds like a salmon burger, french fry-topped Polish Boy, double smash burger, and shrimp Po’ Boy starring head-on prawns. In the big-plate department, there’s a 48-day dry-aged USDA prime strip steak, grilled red snapper, herb-crusted rack of lamb, lobster mac and cheese, and vegan mushroom bourguignon.

To drink, there will be beer, wine and creative cocktails.

Unlike many of its contemporaries, Charter House will be serving lunch daily, along with nightly dinner and weekend brunch. A front and side patio will be added down the line, says King.

click to enlarge Charter House Grille is opening August 8th on East 185th Street. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Charter House Grille is opening August 8th on East 185th Street.
click to enlarge Charter House Grille is opening August 8th on East 185th Street. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Charter House Grille is opening August 8th on East 185th Street.
click to enlarge Charter House Grille is opening August 8th on East 185th Street. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Charter House Grille is opening August 8th on East 185th Street.
click to enlarge Charter House Grille is opening August 8th on East 185th Street. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Charter House Grille is opening August 8th on East 185th Street.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

First Look: Hi 5, Now Open in the Flats

By Douglas Trattner

Hi 5 is now open in the Flats.

First Look: Gunselman's Steakhouse & Bar, Now Open in Olmsted Falls

By Douglas Trattner

Gunselman's Steakhouse & Bar is now open in Olmsted Falls.

Ohio’s First Kyuramen Ramen Shop to Open at SouthPark Mall in Strongsville

By Douglas Trattner

Kyuramen to open later this year at SouthPark Mall in Strongsville.

This Week in Cleveland Food News: New Restaurants Galore

By Vince Grzegorek

Westsiders now open in Rocky River

July 3, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us