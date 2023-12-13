First Look: Choolaah Opening Friday, December 15 in Westlake

click to enlarge
Douglas Trattner
Choolaah Westlake opens Dec. 15
“This is the latest generation of Choolaah restaurant,” says co-CEO Raji Sankar.
We’re standing in the bright, airy entrance to the company’s newest restaurant (2207 Crocker Rd.), which is located at Crocker Commons, a mixed-use plaza across the street from Crocker Park in Westlake. When it opens this Friday, December 15, it will be the seventh store for the Cleveland-based company.
“We’re incredibly excited to open our third Choolaah location in Cleveland with the opening in Westlake,” adds Sankar. “Having seen firsthand the warm embrace of the communities in Cleveland, we’re eager to further expand Choolaah’s presence in the market and bring authentic flavors to Westlake.”
To celebrate the new restaurant, Choolaah
will be partnering with 30 local organizations during the first 30 days in business to give back to the community.
Taking everything they have learned since opening the Orange Village store in 2014, the owners continue tweaking, refining and improving the entire guest experience. This location, for example, boasts a “Choo-lane,” a drive-through pickup window for orders placed online or via the Choolaah app. A pair of self-order kiosks just inside the front door allow customers to skip the line.
And while some of the art on the walls has changed, Choolaah’s commitment to preparing fresh, contemporary Indian food onsite has not. Wholesome ingredients like chicken, lamb, salmon and paneer are seasoned with proprietary spice blends and cooked in tandoor ovens in open kitchens. Fresh-baked naan wraps are filled with tandoori chicken, roast lamb, paneer, or vegan chickpea masala. The menu also offers bowls and street food like samosa chaat and pav bhaji.
Douglas Trattner

Choolaah Westlake opens Dec. 15
