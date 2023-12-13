First Look: Choolaah Opening Friday, December 15 in Westlake

This is the 7th location for the popular fast-casual Indian restaurant

By on Wed, Dec 13, 2023 at 9:29 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Choolaah Westlake opens Dec. 15 - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Choolaah Westlake opens Dec. 15
“This is the latest generation of Choolaah restaurant,” says co-CEO Raji Sankar.

We’re standing in the bright, airy entrance to the company’s newest restaurant (2207 Crocker Rd.), which is located at Crocker Commons, a mixed-use plaza across the street from Crocker Park in Westlake. When it opens this Friday, December 15, it will be the seventh store for the Cleveland-based company.

“We’re incredibly excited to open our third Choolaah location in Cleveland with the opening in Westlake,” adds Sankar. “Having seen firsthand the warm embrace of the communities in Cleveland, we’re eager to further expand Choolaah’s presence in the market and bring authentic flavors to Westlake.”

To celebrate the new restaurant, Choolaah will be partnering with 30 local organizations during the first 30 days in business to give back to the community.

Taking everything they have learned since opening the Orange Village store in 2014, the owners continue tweaking, refining and improving the entire guest experience. This location, for example, boasts a “Choo-lane,” a drive-through pickup window for orders placed online or via the Choolaah app. A pair of self-order kiosks just inside the front door allow customers to skip the line.

And while some of the art on the walls has changed, Choolaah’s commitment to preparing fresh, contemporary Indian food onsite has not. Wholesome ingredients like chicken, lamb, salmon and paneer are seasoned with proprietary spice blends and cooked in tandoor ovens in open kitchens. Fresh-baked naan wraps are filled with tandoori chicken, roast lamb, paneer, or vegan chickpea masala. The menu also offers bowls and street food like samosa chaat and pav bhaji.

click to enlarge Choolaah Westlake opens Dec. 15 - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Choolaah Westlake opens Dec. 15
click to enlarge Choolaah Westlake opens Dec. 15 - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Choolaah Westlake opens Dec. 15
click to enlarge Choolaah Westlake opens Dec. 15 - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Choolaah Westlake opens Dec. 15
click to enlarge Choolaah Westlake opens Dec. 15 - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Choolaah Westlake opens Dec. 15
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Corky & Lenny's Deli Closes After 67 Years in Business

By Douglas Trattner

Lox, Onions and Eggs at Corky & Lenny’s

Salted Dough Bistro to Open in Little Italy on Thursday, Dec. 21st

By Douglas Trattner

Salted Dough Bistro to Open in Little Italy on Thursday, Dec. 21st

CleaveLand Grocers to Open CleaveLand Grill in Strongsville

By Douglas Trattner

Burger at Cleaveland Grocers

Cilantro Taqueria Opening in Former Fahrenheit Space in Tremont

By Douglas Trattner

Cilantro Taqueria Opening in Former Fahrenheit Space in Tremont

Digital Issue

December 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us