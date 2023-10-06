First Look: Crumb & Spigot Lakewood, Opening Next Week

click to enlarge
Douglas Trattner
Crumb & Spigot in Lakewood will open next week.
In May, Crumb & Spigot
owner Jamy Bolling announced his plans to open a west-side location of his popular Bainbridge restaurant (16783 Chillicothe Rd., 440-384-3035), which he purchased last year. Assuming inspections go as planned, the restaurant (15322 Detroit Ave.) will welcome its first guests next week.
Set in a former Verizon space, the new location is a little larger than the original, but not by much. It manages to mimic the intimate vibe of the Bainbridge spot thanks to long plaid-wrapped banquets, similar bar arrangement and open kitchen with wood-burning oven.
The restaurant seats 20 at the bar and another 45 in the rest of the space. There also is a front patio.
“I kind of like the size,” says Bolling. “We feel like we can control our service without it getting out of hand.”
Diners can look forward to the same menu of wood-burning pizzas and approachable tavern fare as at the original location.
As for the Bainbridge spot, diners in that suburb can soon look forward shorter waits thanks to an upcoming addition. Bolling says he will be expanding into an adjacent space that will up the seating by about 20. He expects the dust to settle sometime this winter.
click to enlarge
