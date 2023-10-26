First Look: Midnight Owl Brewing, Opening This Saturday in Shaker Heights

"It feels exciting to be finally ready to welcome people in and get to celebrate with them"

By on Thu, Oct 26, 2023 at 10:33 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Owners Rosemary Mudry and Joel Warger - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Owners Rosemary Mudry and Joel Warger

It's been a couple years since Joel Warger and Rosemary Mudry set out on their journey to open a craft brewery. On Saturday, October 28, the husband-and-wife team will open the doors to Midnight Owl (20312 Chagrin Blvd.), the first traditional brewery in Shaker Heights.

Warger is a veteran brewer with more than 20 years of experience.  He worked at Great Lakes Brewing for 14 years before moving over to Goldhorn Brewery, where he was opening brewmaster and head brewer for seven years. Mudry is the Executive Director at West Park Kamm's Neighborhood Development.

The team has reshaped the former Lucy’s Sweet Surrender space across the street from the Van Aken District into a bright, colorful and welcoming brewpub. A large section of the main floor was removed to provide sightlines to the 10-barrel brewhouse and row of fermenters, which ascend from the lower lever.

Midnight Owl will launch with six house beers and grow to a steady roster of eight, with a few guest pours added into the mix. Warger is starting with an assortment of quicker-brewing ales, but will be rolling out lagers down the road.

"I tend more toward the traditional, but I'm going to challenge myself a little bit more," he explains.

The lineup on opening day will include Kölsch, Altbier, IPA, American pale ale and a hazy IPA.

The 100-seat pub bucks brewery tradition by sidestepping the industrial vibe in favor of a warmer one.

"We wanted to be approachable, to feel like a brewery but maybe not have everything in cement and metal and that look," says Mudry. "We tried to soften it up with art and decorations."

A fully equipped kitchen will offer guests an approachable selection of pub classics like warm soft pretzels served with beer cheese and mustard, beer-battered onion rings, soups and salads, and a trio of smash burgers. Also on the menu is a selection of housemade empanadas, a nod to the owners' time spent in Argentina.

The goal at Midnight Owl is not to dominate retail store shelves or to be the biggest brewery in town, but rather to become a beloved member of the community in the same way as the corner coffee shop, say the owners.

“I think one of the trends we’re seeing in the industry is that people are starting to want that brewery in their neighborhood, in their suburb — a place where you can develop a relationship with the brewer and the chef," Warger explains. "People like the hands-on approach.”

To start, Midnight Owl will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day but Monday.

"It feels exciting to be finally ready to welcome people in and get to celebrate with them," Mudry states. "There's been a lot of hard work and there have been a lot of people who supported us along the way and we're excited to have a beer with them."
click to enlarge Midnight Owl Brewing in Shaker opens this Saturday. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Midnight Owl Brewing in Shaker opens this Saturday.
click to enlarge Midnight Owl Brewing in Shaker opens this Saturday. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Midnight Owl Brewing in Shaker opens this Saturday.
click to enlarge Midnight Owl Brewing in Shaker opens this Saturday. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Midnight Owl Brewing in Shaker opens this Saturday.
click to enlarge Midnight Owl Brewing in Shaker opens this Saturday. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Midnight Owl Brewing in Shaker opens this Saturday.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

At Coppia in Chesterland, a Fine Dining Gem Worth the Journey

By Douglas Trattner

At Coppia in Chesterland, a Fine Dining Gem Worth the Journey

Now Open: The Village Dog in Slavic Village

By Douglas Trattner

Dogs for all

Geraci's to Open a Full-Service Italian Restaurant in Willoughby

By Douglas Trattner

Geraci's to open a full-service restaurant in Willoughby.

Mitchell's Fish Market at Eton Chagrin Has Closed After 20 Years

By Douglas Trattner

Mitchell's Fish Market at Eton Chagrin has closed after 20 years.

Also in Food & Drink

Smoke & Mirrors, a Dance Club and Rum Bar, Opens in Ohio City Friday

By Vince Grzegorek

Smoke & Mirrors, a Dance Club and Rum Bar, Opens in Ohio City Friday

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us