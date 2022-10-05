Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

First Look: Wyne Tasting Bar, Opening Next Week

The stylish lounge is designed to promote a relaxed wine-tasting experience

By on Wed, Oct 5, 2022 at 4:14 pm

Right on schedule, Belinda and Jay Klein are on pace to open their beautiful Wyne Tasting Bar (6800 Detroit Ave.) sometime next week. The pair has transformed the former Sweet Moses space in Gordon Square into a chic but casual wine lounge designed to promote a relaxed wine-tasting experience.

“We’re called Wyne Tasting Bar and I really want people to embrace the opportunity to taste a variety of wines freely, in their own time, and without pressure from staff,” Belinda explains.

From start to finish, Wyne is built for self-exploration. When guests walk in and open a tab, they’re handed a card that allows them to operate the state-of-the-art wine preservation and pouring machines. On offer will be 32 different bottles of red and white wines. The self-pour system allows guests to dispense 1-ounce tastes, 2.5-ounce half glasses or 5-ounce full glasses.

Belinda says that the wines will cover a broad mix of varietals, regions and producers, with the goal of offering guests something new to sample every time they visit.

“What we won’t serve is pretty much anything that you’ll recognize,” Belinda states. “Mostly, we’re hoping that you won’t recognize them – even the grape or the producer. The beauty of this bar is that you get to taste it. Unlike any other bar where you look at a wine list and make a guess, we give you the freedom to try things you might never have before.”

Bins directly below the wine stations will be stocked with bottles of those same wines for sale at retail. Look for the selection to change monthly or bimonthly.

Guests will be guided on their journey by helpful product descriptions above each selection, as well as an onsite wine specialist who will be happy to offer suggestions.

The wines will be joined by a few craft beers and canned cocktails. To eat, there are a handful of snacks like hummus and crackers, cheese plates and charcuterie boards.
Guests can relax and enjoy those wines and snacks in a stylish, attractive space. The two-room lounge offers seating for 45 in a variety of soft seating areas, low tables and high tops. Details like textured walls, rich fabrics, marble tabletops and live-edge wood surfaces throughout elevate the experience.

“I had a very clear vision of what I wanted in the space,” adds Belinda. “One thing I am not is a wine expert. One thing I am is someone who loves wine. This place is for people like me. Sometimes you just want to taste it, enjoy it and drink it. Leave the rest to the experts who were hired.”
