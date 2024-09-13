Gerad Guhde is Reviving His Popular Secret Supper Club Dinner Series

[ { "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
“Back then it was just a nice creative outlet for me when I had nothing to do,” says Guhde.
For the next dinner in the series – to be held back in 2022 – Guhde planned to host an extended, but still temporary, pop-up series at the Croatian Tavern on St. Clair.
“But a two-month takeover turned into a full takeover and the dinner parties ended,” says Guhde, who ended up buying the club and turning it into Crobar (3244 St. Clair Ave.).
Now, Guhde is resurrecting his Secret Supper Club and rebranding it as the Secret Slaughter Supper Club – at least through the Halloween season. The dinner series will take place at Convivium 33 Gallery (1433 E. 33rd St.) over four weekends in October and early November. With names like the Haunting of Bellpock Manor and the Vampiric Council, the events will lean into the spooky season with murder mysteries, haunted house aspects and other interactive and immersive elements.
For these dinners, Guhde will be collaborating with chef Gabriella Rosa of Good Vibe Pies.
“She’s putting together a great menu,” adds Guhde. “I’m really excited to be working with her.”
The tasting menu-dinners will include six courses and six cocktails (vegan and vegetarian options will be available). The price of $150 per person covers everything, including tip and valet parking.
For more information visit the Secret Supper Club website.
