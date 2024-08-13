Kintaro Sushi and Hot Pot to Open in Former Corky & Lenny's Space in Woodmere

The secret to the restaurant group's success is a menu that offers unlimited sushi and hot pot, both at qualities that far exceed their price tags.

By on Tue, Aug 13, 2024 at 10:57 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Kintaro sushi and hot pot to open restaurant in Woodmere. - Emanuel Wallace
Emanuel Wallace
Kintaro sushi and hot pot to open restaurant in Woodmere.
Last December, Corky & Lenny’s delicatessen closed its Woodmere location after more than 50 years. (The deli was founded in 1956.)

The large property (27091 Chagrin Blvd.) at Village Square shopping plaza will not be empty long as it'll be home to a new location of Kintaro, a popular all-you-can-eat sushi and hot pot restaurant. Owner Zhixin Lu opened the first Kintaro (7325 North Cliff Ave.) at Ridge Park Square in Brooklyn back in 2016. Next up was Fairview Park (3111 Westgate Mall), which opened in 2019. 

Since those early days, Kintaro has gone on to add locations in West Park (3364 Warren Rd.), Willowick (33550 Vine St.) and Akron (4054 Medina Rd.). The secret to the local restaurant group's success is a menu that offers unlimited sushi and hot pot, both at qualities that far exceed their price tags.

No word yet on when the restaurant will welcome its first guests.

Unfamiliar with the concept? Check out our review below.


Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Now Open: Porta Rossa in Hudson

By Douglas Trattner

Now Open: Porta Rossa in Hudson

At Scorpacciata in Larchmere, Chef Peter Reuter’s Pasta and Pizza Rise to New Heights

By Douglas Trattner

The pastas at Scorpacciata are something to behold

First Look: Artis, Opening in Lakewood August 21st

By Douglas Trattner

Artis Restaurant to open in Lakewood on August 21st.

Birdietown Mini Golf and Lounge to Open in Lakewood This Fall

By Douglas Trattner

Birdietown, a mini golf-themed venue, to open in Lakewood in the fall.

July 31, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us