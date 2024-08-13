Kintaro Sushi and Hot Pot to Open in Former Corky & Lenny's Space in Woodmere

[ { "name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected", "component": "38482495", "insertPoint": "3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "5" },{ "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
The large property (27091 Chagrin Blvd.) at Village Square shopping plaza will not be empty long as it'll be home to a new location of Kintaro, a popular all-you-can-eat sushi and hot pot restaurant. Owner Zhixin Lu opened the first Kintaro (7325 North Cliff Ave.) at Ridge Park Square in Brooklyn back in 2016. Next up was Fairview Park (3111 Westgate Mall), which opened in 2019.
Since those early days, Kintaro has gone on to add locations in West Park (3364 Warren Rd.), Willowick (33550 Vine St.) and Akron (4054 Medina Rd.). The secret to the local restaurant group's success is a menu that offers unlimited sushi and hot pot, both at qualities that far exceed their price tags.
No word yet on when the restaurant will welcome its first guests.
Unfamiliar with the concept? Check out our review below.
