Make Fat Tuesday Fatter With Paczki Day Vodka? Sure, Why Not

Bottles of Paczki Day Vodka are $35 each.
If simply eating paczki to celebrate Fat Tuesday isn't enough, you can now wash down your paczki with paczki alcohol.
Detroit City Distillery this year is once again bringing back its popular Paczki Day Vodka
, made with fresh raspberry paczki from New Palace Bakery in Hamtramck, and for the first time offering shipping to select states nationwide through Seelbach's.
Sales start Jan. 26 at 8 a.m. sharp.
“We like to think of it as a Pączki Day Party in a bottle,” J.P. Jerome, master distiller and co-owner of Detroit City Distillery, said in a press release. “At 88 proof, it’s ultra-smooth, and you can really taste the raspberry and buttery pastry of the pączki.”
The potato vodka, as you might imagine, comes with raspberry finish on the palate.
“It’s been amazing to see what started as an experiment to make 20 bottles for just friends and family six years ago became a tradition within Michigan’s Polish community and expanded to families and communities across the nation,” Jerome said. “We’ve had people travel from all over the country, visiting us here in Detroit, just to get their hands on this once-a-year spirit so they can celebrate with family back home on Pączki Day, also known as Fat Tuesday.”
This year, bring it on home in Cleveland. Be warned, it "sells out in minutes."
