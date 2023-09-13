Market Garden Launches Heart Cider This Friday

click to enlarge
Heart Cider IG
Landing this weekend
Unlike many other craft breweries, Market Garden sat out the seltzer craze. And about a year ago, Sam McNulty began hearing from customers who were a bit tired of it as well.
"We were getting people who were like, I can't have another one," he said. "What we kept hearing were people were tired of that sugary, sweet, artificially flavored, bad-taste-in-your-mouth feeling. And these weren't folks who were drinking beer. They were looking for something else. And then we started seeing cider sales increase."
One year of testing and tasting later, Market Garden will respond to that demand when it debuts Heart Cider
this Friday.
"It tastes really, really good," McNulty said. "It's crisp, it's effervescent. We made it with Granny Smith and Lodi apples, all 100% from Ohio."
Heart Cider will be available at all of the restaurant group's Ohio City locations beginning Friday, as well as in the production center retail store, and will hit shelves around the region the following week.
"It's all natural, no sugar added, no preservatives, non-GMO, gluten free," he said. "I think the timing is right as people are thinking about being more health-conscious."
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed