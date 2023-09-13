Cleveland Wing Week is ongoing through Sunday, September 17th!

Market Garden Launches Heart Cider This Friday

The new local cider is made from 100% Ohio apples

By on Wed, Sep 13, 2023 at 6:00 am

click to enlarge Landing this weekend - Heart Cider IG
Heart Cider IG
Landing this weekend
Unlike many other craft breweries, Market Garden sat out the seltzer craze. And about a year ago, Sam McNulty began hearing from customers who were a bit tired of it as well.

"We were getting people who were like, I can't have another one," he said. "What we kept hearing were people were tired of that sugary, sweet, artificially flavored, bad-taste-in-your-mouth feeling. And these weren't folks who were drinking beer. They were looking for something else. And then we started seeing cider sales increase."

One year of testing and tasting later, Market Garden will respond to that demand when it debuts Heart Cider this Friday.

"It tastes really, really good," McNulty said. "It's crisp, it's effervescent. We made it with Granny Smith and Lodi apples, all 100% from Ohio."

Heart Cider will be available at all of the restaurant group's Ohio City locations beginning Friday, as well as in the production center retail store, and will hit shelves around the region the following week.

"It's all natural, no sugar added, no preservatives, non-GMO, gluten free," he said. "I think the timing is right as people are thinking about being more health-conscious."

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
