Melt Bar and Grilled Has Closed its Avon Location

Not long after shuttering restaurants in Canton and Dayton, Melt
owner Matt Fish and his partners have announced that they are pulling the plug on Avon. The location at The Market in Avon (35546 Detroit Rd.) closed this week.
“Navigating the restaurant industry in the post-pandemic world with growing economic issues is becoming more and more difficult,” Fish said in a statement. "The world and the industry are rapidly changing around us.. We realized in early 2023, a smaller restaurant group would be much better for us to manage regarding operations and guest experience, while setting ourselves up for future success.”
For those keeping count, this brings the number of full-service Melt restaurants down to 5, half the number the Cleveland-based peaked at a handful of years ago.
“We enjoyed 7 good years in Avon, however, we feel having a smaller footprint and getting back even more to our hometown Cleveland roots is incredibly important right now," Fish added.
The plan, he explains, is to get back to Melt fundamentals. The introduction of a new menu with first-ever wraps, the relaunch of classic sandwiches and starters like the Parmageddon, Melt Reuben, Patty Melt, and Melt Pierogi, and a new dessert section, will help the business accomplish that.
