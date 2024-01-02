Melt Bar and Grilled Has Closed its Avon Location

This brings the total number of full-service Melts down to five

By on Tue, Jan 2, 2024 at 12:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Melt Bar and Grilled Has Closed its Avon Location

Not long after shuttering restaurants in Canton and Dayton, Melt owner Matt Fish and his partners have announced that they are pulling the plug on Avon. The location at The Market in Avon (35546 Detroit Rd.) closed this week.

“Navigating the restaurant industry in the post-pandemic world with growing economic issues is becoming more and more difficult,” Fish said in a statement. "The world and the industry are rapidly changing around us.. We realized in early 2023, a smaller restaurant group would be much better for us to manage regarding operations and guest experience, while setting ourselves up for future success.”

For those keeping count, this brings the number of full-service Melt restaurants down to 5, half the number the Cleveland-based peaked at a handful of years ago.

“We enjoyed 7 good years in Avon, however, we feel having a smaller footprint and getting back even more to our hometown Cleveland roots is incredibly important right now," Fish added.

The plan, he explains, is to get back to Melt fundamentals. The introduction of a new menu with first-ever wraps, the relaunch of classic sandwiches and starters like the Parmageddon, Melt Reuben, Patty Melt, and Melt Pierogi, and a new dessert section, will help the business accomplish that.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Smokin’ Q’s in Mayfield to Close, Casual Italian Concept From Carl Quagliata and Zachary Ladner to Open in its Place

By Douglas Trattner

Zack Ladner (left) with Carl Quagliata.

First Look: Banter, Opening January 2024 in Gordon Square

By Douglas Trattner

Banter to open in Detroit Shoreway in early 2024.

First Look: Gogi En Korean BBQ, Opening Friday Dec. 29 in Solon

By Douglas Trattner

Gogi En, a Korean BBQ restaurant, to open in Solon on Dec. 29

Skyline Chili in Lyndhurst to Close at End of December

By Douglas Trattner

Cheese coney at Skyline

Digital Issue

December 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us