Michael Symon and Doug Trattner's Latest Cookbook, 'Simply Symon Suppers: Recipes and Menus for Every Week of the Year,' Comes Out September 12

"If I’m being honest here, this one might be my new favorite," Symon explains.

By on Mon, Aug 28, 2023 at 10:43 am

Michael Symon's latest cookbook, "Simply Symon Suppers," comes out Sept. 12.
Clarkson Potter
Michael Symon’s latest cookbook, “Simply Symon Suppers," comes out Sept. 12.
On Tuesday, September 12, Michael Symon’s latest cookbook, “Simply Symon Suppers: Recipes and Menus for Every Week of the Year," will be published. It is the Cleveland native's eight cookbook and as usual, it is co-authored by Scene dining editor Douglas Trattner.

Symon's largest collection of recipes to date, "Simply Symon Suppers" (Clarkson Potter) offers readers more than 165 recipes spread across 350 beautiful pages. Many of the recipes were inspired by dishes the chef prepared on "Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out," his popular Food Network show filmed at his house in New York. Those recipes are illustrated by 150 full-color photographs.

Not only is this book Symon's largest, it is his most personal. Many of the recipes come straight from his childhood dinner table, his festive holiday celebrations, and his and wife Liz's present-day entertaining repertoire.

"I love every single book that I have written, but if I’m being honest here, this one might be my new favorite," Symon explains. "Coming up with the recipes was a labor of love that conjured so many amazing memories of growing up, but also the new memories that I’m creating as a grandfather myself. I hope that some of these recipes become a small part of your family traditions as well."

Trattner, an accomplished home cook himself, has been enjoying many of these recipes for months.

"After a pair of 'Fix it With Food' cookbooks focusing on anti-inflammation tools, tips, resets and recipes, it was fun to jump back into robust, indulgent and celebratory recipes like American goulash, braciole, corned beef and cabbage, and smoked prime rib. New to this book is a format that puts forward complete meals, such a Symon's famous Thanksgiving feast starring turkey, corn pudding, gravy and dressing."

Pick it up wherever books are sold.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
