Michael Symon and Partners Launch River Roots Barrel Co.

The venture will allow groups to taste, select and bottle their own single barrel of whiskey

By on Sun, Sep 24, 2023 at 4:21 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge River Roots Barrel Co. to launch next month. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
River Roots Barrel Co. to launch next month.
Celebrity chef Michael Symon has announced the formation of River Roots Barrel Company, a Cleveland-based venture geared to whiskey enthusiasts like himself. Along with partners Michael Boland and Ryan Lintz, Symon will extend the rare privilege of tasting and selecting single-barrel whiskies to casual consumers.

“Right now, as a normal consumer, you can’t readily go to any of the major domestic distillers and taste barrels of whiskey and then pick the one you like the best based on your palate,” explains Boland. “We are offering any person or group the ability to schedule an appointment to come in, taste a handful of barrels and then choose one.”

Ideal for groups of friends, bourbon clubs, and bar and restaurant owners, River Roots Barrel Company will then bottle the whiskey with personalized labels bearing the buyer’s name and logo. Customers can also assist in the bottling and labeling process.

First up for the company will be a 140-proof, 13-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon that was aged for six years in port wine barrels and a cask strength 5-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon.

“We wanted to come out of the gate strong with meticulously selected bourbons that highlight the epitome of bourbon’s finest flavors,” says Lintz. “We come from Cleveland, where hard work and high quality go hand-in-hand, and that’s what we’ll give customers that drink our whiskey. The collection will continue to grow with offerings from around the world that meet our very high standards.”

To help launch the business, Symon will be hosting a special tasting and cookbook signing at Minotti’s Wine & Spirits (19831 Detroit Rd.) in Rocky River from 3-6 p.m. Friday, October 27.

“We are beyond excited to share our passion for the best spirits in the world with fellow enthusiasts right here in the heart of the Midwest and beyond,” Symon adds. “Thanks to years of exploring flavor combinations and distilling techniques in travels across the globe, this team of owners are experts at identifying the top-quality spirits for a truly exceptional tasting experience.”

click to enlarge Chef, owner and bourbon enthusiast Michael Symon - Courtesy of Michael Symon
Courtesy of Michael Symon
Chef, owner and bourbon enthusiast Michael Symon

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

This Week in Cleveland Food News: Solstice Opens in Lakewood and Best of Cleveland

By Vince Grzegorek

Mural art by Mike Sobeck at Solstice

Agave & Rye Announces Second Greater Cleveland Location Coming to Eton Chagrin

By Douglas Trattner

The former Paladar space at Eton Chagrin will soon be home to Agave & Rye.

First Look: Solstice, Opening Friday in Former Deagan's Kitchen Space

By Douglas Trattner

Solstice opens in Lakewood on Sept. 22nd.

Taco Bell Cantina in Downtown Cleveland Has Closed

By Vince Grzegorek

The cantina is no more

Also in Food & Drink

Market Garden Launches Heart Cider This Friday

By Vince Grzegorek

Landing this weekend

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us