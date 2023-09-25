Michael Symon and Partners Launch River Roots Barrel Co.

click to enlarge
River Roots Barrel Co. to launch next month.
Celebrity chef Michael Symon has announced the formation of River Roots Barrel Company
, a Cleveland-based venture geared to whiskey enthusiasts like himself. Along with partners Michael Boland and Ryan Lintz, Symon will extend the rare privilege of tasting and selecting single-barrel whiskies to casual consumers.
“Right now, as a normal consumer, you can’t readily go to any of the major domestic distillers and taste barrels of whiskey and then pick the one you like the best based on your palate,” explains Boland. “We are offering any person or group the ability to schedule an appointment to come in, taste a handful of barrels and then choose one.”
Ideal for groups of friends, bourbon clubs, and bar and restaurant owners, River Roots Barrel Company will then bottle the whiskey with personalized labels bearing the buyer’s name and logo. Customers can also assist in the bottling and labeling process.
First up for the company will be a 140-proof, 13-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon that was aged for six years in port wine barrels and a cask strength 5-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon.
“We wanted to come out of the gate strong with meticulously selected bourbons that highlight the epitome of bourbon’s finest flavors,” says Lintz. “We come from Cleveland, where hard work and high quality go hand-in-hand, and that’s what we’ll give customers that drink our whiskey. The collection will continue to grow with offerings from around the world that meet our very high standards.”
To help launch the business, Symon will be hosting a special tasting and cookbook signing at Minotti’s Wine & Spirits (19831 Detroit Rd.) in Rocky River from 3-6 p.m. Friday, October 27.
“We are beyond excited to share our passion for the best spirits in the world with fellow enthusiasts right here in the heart of the Midwest and beyond,” Symon adds. “Thanks to years of exploring flavor combinations and distilling techniques in travels across the globe, this team of owners are experts at identifying the top-quality spirits for a truly exceptional tasting experience.”
Courtesy of Michael Symon
Chef, owner and bourbon enthusiast Michael Symon
