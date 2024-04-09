Mount Granita Italian Ice Opens for Summer in Little Italy on May 1

click to enlarge
Courtesy photo
Mount Granita Italian Ice in Little Italy opens for the season on May 1st.
Last summer, Mount Granita Italian Ice
upped its game when it traded in its seasonal sidewalk cart for a tidy storefront in Little Italy. Located near the intersection of Mayfield and Murray Hill, the shop (2024 Murray Hill Rd.) will open for the season on Wednesday, May 1st.
As always, owner Christopher Giancola will kick off summer with the popular "Dollar Scoops" promotion as a way to thank his loyal customers. The deal will be available between 5 and 10 p.m. on May 1.
“Each year we like to start the summer season off right,” explains Giancola. "Dollar Scoops is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to all the amazing people who’ve supported us and enjoyed our granita.”
Giancola’s family immigrated from Sicily 50 years ago and he credits his great-grandmother for the recipes. His Italian ice is made from 100-percent fresh fruit and cane sugar. There are no preservatives or artificial flavorings. Flavors such as lemon, mango, mixed berry, coconut, mint mojito and orange creamsicle are available on a rotating schedule. In addition to scoops, the store offers prepacked pints of granita to go.
