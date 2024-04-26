This Week in Cleveland Food News: The Kraken Room Cocktail Lounge in Willoughby, Food Trucks and More

- Looking for lunch in downtown Cleveland this summer? There's a food truck gathering every weekday beginning May 1.
- The Yard on 3rd in Willoughby will open for the season on May 10.
- Angie's Soul Cafe will open its fourth location soon, this one at Superior and East 123rd.
- Never heard of Pizzeria Uciuni? You're not alone. There's no phone, and limited hours. But a barber and self-taught pizza maker is dishing up some mighty fine pies to those who seek them out in Old Brooklyn.
- Aurelia in Chagrin Falls will soon call it a day, but Brad Friedlander has claimed the spot for a revival of Moxie.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter