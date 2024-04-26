This Week in Cleveland Food News: The Kraken Room Cocktail Lounge in Willoughby, Food Trucks and More

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner The Kraken Room in Willoughby to open in mid May.

- Changes are afoot again in Willoughby as Juan Vergara and company are set to debut The Kraken Room upstairs from Pulpo Beer Co. The move follows the success of Amazonia in Lakewood.- Looking for lunch in downtown Cleveland this summer? There's a food truck gathering every weekday beginning May 1.- The Yard on 3rd in Willoughby will open for the season on May 10.- Angie's Soul Cafe will open its fourth location soon, this one at Superior and East 123rd.- The former Mabel's BBQ spot in Eton has been claimed by Mendel Segal, of Mendel's Kansas City BBQ. The chef plans on debuting a kosher Italian restaurant.- Never heard of Pizzeria Uciuni? You're not alone. There's no phone, and limited hours. But a barber and self-taught pizza maker is dishing up some mighty fine pies to those who seek them out in Old Brooklyn.- Aurelia in Chagrin Falls will soon call it a day, but Brad Friedlander has claimed the spot for a revival of Moxie.