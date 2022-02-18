Update: New York-Based Mango Mango Dessert to Open in Asiatown on April 14

click to enlarge
Update:
Mango Mango Facebook
Mango Mango, a Hong Kong-style dessert shop, is coming to Asiatown.
Back in February we shared the news that New York-based sweets shop Mango Mango would open its first Ohio location in Asiatown. Local franchisee Bin Zheng has just announced that opening day will be Thursday, April 14.
Here's the original story from 02-18-2022:
****************************************************************************************
Mango Mango Dessert
, a Hong Kong-style dessert shop, opened in New York City’s Chinatown neighborhood in 2013. Since then, the colorful confectionery has expanded to include approximately 30 locations in 12 states. Next up is Cleveland’s Asiatown district, specifically 3133 Payne Ave., in what was formerly known as Amy’s Beverage. The shop will be the first and only location in Ohio.
Local franchisee Bin Zheng says that the dessert shop specializes in "Asian dessert with a modern touch.”
“All of our menu items are handcrafted and made from real fruits like mango, durian, strawberry, watermelon and more,” he adds.
The expansive menu includes familiar items like smoothies, milks, bubble teas and mango mochi, alongside house-churned ice cream starring green tea, red bean and mango. There are also many-layered mille crepe cakes, coconut crepe rolls and fresh fruit waffles. Mango Mango is also the place to go when you’re on the hunt for refreshing dessert soups, which are served cold and loaded with fresh fruit.
Mango Mango locations buck the trend of fast-casual efficiency thanks to plenty of comfortable seating and table service.
“Our main goal for opening the store in Cleveland is that Asiatown needs a place where people can just sit down and relax while having something sweet,” adds Zheng.
Look for Mango Mango to open its doors in early March.