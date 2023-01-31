Cleveland Pierogi Week is ongoing through this coming Sunday!

Ninja City Opening at Van Aken District Market Hall, Domo Yakitori and Sushi Departs

"This is something we've been after for a few years," says owner Dylan Fallon.

By on Tue, Jan 31, 2023 at 6:14 pm

click to enlarge Ninja City Opening at Van Aken District Market Hall, Domo Yakitori and Sushi Departs
Courtesy Ninja City

Domo Yakitori and Sushi, which opened in 2020 at the Van Aken District, has closed. The shop enjoyed a roomy corner space inside the Market Hall, setting itself apart from most of the stalls thanks to its own compact dining area.

Soon, that space will become home to Ninja City, which has earned plenty of name recognition since opening eight years ago in University Circle. Approximately five years ago, the Asian-influenced bar and pub relocated to Gordon Square (6706 Detroit Ave., 216-862-7200), where it has been happily ensconced ever since. Last summer, the owners added satellite shops at Tower City and the Global Center for Health Innovation.

"This is something we've been after for a few years, so we're very happy that we've been invited in," says owner Dylan Fallon, who together with partner Bac Nguyen have had their eye on the Market Hall since it opened.

Fallon says that while the space is essentially turn-key, they intend to make some pretty significant changes.

"The initial thought is to turn most of that mini dining area into more cooking space," he adds. "As you know we have a pretty broad menu and we'd like to bring as much as we can from the main shop to the Market Hall. Right now, there's very little space for cooking and refrigeration."

Fallon estimates a three-month construction period, but he wants to bring Ninja City to the Market Hall long before the space is completed.

"The idea is to do weekly pop-ups starting the middle or end of January to be a part of the space as soon as possible, before the summer really kicks off," he adds.

When it does open sometime this spring, Ninja City Van Aken District will be a counter-service driven eatery serving hits like soups, spring rolls, gyoza, wings, steamed buns, noodle salad, lettuce wraps, pho, ramen and banh mi sandwiches.

