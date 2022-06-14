Now Open: Edda Coffee Roasters at Intro in Ohio City

click to enlarge
Douglas Trattner
Edda Coffee Roasters is now open at Intro in Ohio City.
to the offerings that are now open at Intro in Ohio City. Joining Pioneer, the wood-fired sports bar
that opens today, Edda is a bright and blissful all-day café that anchors one end of the tree-lined plaza.
Charlie Eisenstat, formerly of Pour Cleveland, is roasting “Nordic-style” coffee beans in house for the café. His restrained roasting process highlights the terroir of the single-origin beans while creating coffees with balance and compelling flavor profiles.
Guests inside the Scandinavian-inspired interior will enjoy rotating drip coffees, pour-overs, Americanos, cortados, cappuccinos and lattes, as well as iced coffee, nitro cold brew and teas.
Those beverages are paired with an all-day menu of light, fresh and wholesome foods. A display case is stocked with grab-and-go pastries like power balls, gluten-free cookies, banana bread, triple-berry scones and fruit-filled beignets.
Light bites include acai bowls topped with bananas, blueberries, toasted coconut and house granola; avocado toast with goat cheese, smoked salmon and fried capers; and ricotta toast with banana, honey and crushed pistachios. Heartier breakfasts include breakfast tacos, breakfast sandwiches, breakfast burritos and sweet potato hash with crispy kale, seasonal veggies, and a fried egg.
For lunch, there are salads, salmon poke bowls, and bowls filled with bulgogi beef, steamed cauliflower rice and spicy slaw. The sandwich selection offers a Nueske bacon BLT, Korean fried chicken topped with slaw, griddled cheese with roasted tomato and bacon, and a double smash cheeseburger with bacon jam.
Edda is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with the kitchen closing at 1:30 p.m. Down the road, the café will stay open until 8:00 p.m.
click to enlarge
Josh Dobay
click to enlarge
Josh Dobay
click to enlarge
Douglas Trattner
