Now Open: Edda Coffee Roasters at Intro in Ohio City

By on Tue, Jun 14, 2022 at 9:52 am

Add Edda Coffee Roasters to the offerings that are now open at Intro in Ohio City. Joining Pioneer, the wood-fired sports bar that opens today, Edda is a bright and blissful all-day café that anchors one end of the tree-lined plaza.

Charlie Eisenstat, formerly of Pour Cleveland, is roasting “Nordic-style” coffee beans in house for the café. His restrained roasting process highlights the terroir of the single-origin beans while creating coffees with balance and compelling flavor profiles.

Guests inside the Scandinavian-inspired interior will enjoy rotating drip coffees, pour-overs, Americanos, cortados, cappuccinos and lattes, as well as iced coffee, nitro cold brew and teas.

Those beverages are paired with an all-day menu of light, fresh and wholesome foods. A display case is stocked with grab-and-go pastries like power balls, gluten-free cookies, banana bread, triple-berry scones and fruit-filled beignets.

Light bites include acai bowls topped with bananas, blueberries, toasted coconut and house granola; avocado toast with goat cheese, smoked salmon and fried capers; and ricotta toast with banana, honey and crushed pistachios. Heartier breakfasts include breakfast tacos, breakfast sandwiches, breakfast burritos and sweet potato hash with crispy kale, seasonal veggies, and a fried egg.

For lunch, there are salads, salmon poke bowls, and bowls filled with bulgogi beef, steamed cauliflower rice and spicy slaw. The sandwich selection offers a Nueske bacon BLT, Korean fried chicken topped with slaw, griddled cheese with roasted tomato and bacon, and a double smash cheeseburger with bacon jam.

Edda is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with the kitchen closing at 1:30 p.m. Down the road, the café will stay open until 8:00 p.m.

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
