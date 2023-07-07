Now Open: Edison's Next Door Pizza in Tremont

click to enlarge
Pete LaGrange
Edison's Next Door Pizza is now open in Tremont.
Since opening Edison's Pub (2373 Professor Ave., 216-522-0006) back in 1989, owner Mark LaGrange has shared a wall with a handful of food businesses. The last one, Edison’s Pizza Kitchen, closed back in March after 15 years. This week, a new restaurant has opened in the same space. It’s called Edison's Next Door Pizza
(2365 Professor Ave.) and it is run by Mark’s son Pete and his wife Jessica.
After years living in North Carolina, Colorado and Idaho, Pete returned to his hometown of Tremont specifically to undertake the venture.
“I was really excited for the opportunity to work with my dad, to help him renovate a space that hasn’t been touched in a long time and that needed a lot of love,” LaGrange explains.
After months of interior and exterior improvements, Edison's Next Door Pizza opened this week with a new look, a new menu and more modern approach to food service. For the first time, pub patrons next door will be able to scan a QR code from the bar to order food. They will be notified via text when it’s ready for pickup at the newly reopened pick-up window.
“We’re bringing the ordering into the 21st century,” says LaGrange.
New double-deck gas ovens will speed the baking portion of the now cashless operation.
As for the pies, the LaGranges are charting a new course as well.
“We’re differentiating ourselves, trying to stand out with fresher ingredients,” he says. “It has more of an artisan feel. We are hand-tossing the dough. You can see us making the pizzas from two sides of the street.”
Available by the slice or whole, the pizzas are similar to New York-style but with a crispier crust.
The menu offers a handful of sharables like giant Bavarian soft pretzels with dipping cheese and mustard and baked meatballs with mozzarella and marinara. A trio of salads joins desserts like Belgian waffles with whipped cream, caramel and chocolate, and salted caramel brownies with a pretzel crust.
For now, Edison's Next Door Pizza is dinner only, but LaGrange says that he intends to add lunch hours down the road.
Plans for the former operator to open elsewhere in the neighborhood, as previously announced
, are up in the air.
