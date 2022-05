Original Steaks & Hoagies Now Open in Parma

Photo by Doug Trattner

Since purchasing Original Steaks & Hoagies from founder Bill "Billy from Philly" Fromholzer in 2017, Jeff Wiseman has been on a mission to expand the brand throughout the region.For the first seven years of the company’s existence, Twinsburg was the only place a steak lover could sink his or her teeth into an authentic Philly cheesesteak. Then, seemingly overnight, Original Steaks & Hoagies shops began opening in places like Fairlawn, Canton, Lorain and Medina, not to mention an ever-expanding fleet of food trucks.The next pin on the map is Parma, specifically the Tri-City Shopping Center at the intersection of Broadview and W. Sprague, where franchisee Keith Keger recently opened the newest Original Steaks & Hoagies location.Wiseman attributes the success of Original Steaks to – no surprise – the quality of the sandwiches.“A true original Philly starts with two main things,” he says. “Obviously the meat; you have to have the hand-shaved ribeye. And the bun; you have to use Amoroso rolls. Nobody around carries the rolls, but we are adamant about using the Amoroso roll because that gives you the authentic sandwich.”That ribeye gets chip-chopped on a hot griddle along with onions. Cheese – Whiz or provolone – is added before the whole blessed affair is transferred into a roll from Amoroso Bakery.Under Wiseman, the menu at Original Steaks has grown from just a handful of cheesesteaks and hoagies to more than two dozen sandwiches starring steak, chicken and deli meats. There is even a vegetarian version of the classic made with cauliflower. In modern fast-casual fashion, those items can now be ordered on a roll, in a wrap or as part of a bowl. Fresh-cut fries are now joined by house-made tater tots stuffed with Cheez Whiz.The dining experience has matured as well. Compared to the original 1,100-square-foot Twinsburg shop, the newer locations are bigger, more comfortable and more efficiently laid out. Draft and bottled beer are both available.