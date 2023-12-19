Parilya, the Popular Filipino Food Truck, Has Opened its Brick-and-Mortar Spot in Olmsted Falls

Parilya, Roger San Juan has opened the doors to a brick-and-mortar eatery in Olmsted Falls (8155 Columbia Rd., 440-360-0294). Launched in 2019, the truck has been a common sight on both sides of town, typically parked at either the Lakewood or Beachwood Food Truck Park.
"There are not a lot of Filipino restaurants in the area," San Juan says. "My mission is to introduce our foods into this area."
The storefront at the corner of Bagley and Columbia will help support the food truck while serving as a home base for the catering side of the business. It also gives longtime fans of San Juan's cooking a consistent place to find their favorite foods.
"Many of my food truck followers were so excited when they found out I was opening a restaurant because they are wanting to get more authentic Filipino food other than my food truck menu," he adds.
The menu at the restaurant will offer many of the same foods typically available from the food truck, along with some weekly or bi-weekly specials. Customers can expect regular items like vegetable or pork lumpia, chickaen inasal, chicken barbecue, chicken or pork skewers, vegetable or pork pancit and specials such as kare-kare and dinuguan.
Parilya is mostly geared to carry-out service but there are 17 seats for dine-in customers.
Having a stationary kitchen will not bring a halt to the food truck business, San Juan promises.
"The convenience of having a brick-and-mortar is that all you need, it's there, but I love operating my food truck," he says. "It's not that easy but I love talking to people and going to different places."
Parilya is open for lunch and dinner every day but Monday and Tuesday.
