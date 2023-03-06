Phoenix Coffee to Open New Cafe in Lakewood's Birdtown Neighborhood

click to enlarge
Phoenix Coffee
Google Maps
Home of new Phoenix Coffee in Lakewood
will make its long-awaited return to Lakewood — the city where it all began — next week. Ohio's only employee-owned cooperative coffee company presently is setting up shop at 12501 Madison Ave. in the Birdtown neighborhood. The new cafe will be located in the former Bi-Rite property, a 100-year-old building that is being redeveloped into "The Nest" by Forest City Shuffleboard owner Jim Miketo.
Phoenix Coffee opened its first cafe in Lakewood in 1991. That shop lasted nearly 20 years before changing hands. Now, Phoenix Coffee returns to Lakewood for the first time in 13 years.
The 950-square-foot space was renovated as a historic preservation project with the
original tin ceilings, according to a release. The aesthetic is described as "clean, minimal, eclectic space with warm white surfaces and sage green accents."
Phoenix will officially open the doors on March 11th., with daily hours from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. The cafe will offer the same menu as the other cafes across town, including the full roster of espresso beverages, single-origin coffees, teas and pastries.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter