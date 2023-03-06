Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Phoenix Coffee to Open New Cafe in Lakewood's Birdtown Neighborhood

The local coffee company has not had a cafe in Lakewood for 13 years

By on Mon, Mar 6, 2023 at 10:28 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Home of new Phoenix Coffee in Lakewood - Google Maps
Google Maps
Home of new Phoenix Coffee in Lakewood


Phoenix Coffee will make its long-awaited return to Lakewood — the city where it all began — next week. Ohio's only employee-owned cooperative coffee company presently is setting up shop at 12501 Madison Ave. in the Birdtown neighborhood. The new cafe will be located in the former Bi-Rite property, a 100-year-old building that is being redeveloped into "The Nest" by Forest City Shuffleboard owner Jim Miketo.

Phoenix Coffee opened its first cafe in Lakewood in 1991. That shop lasted nearly 20 years before changing hands. Now, Phoenix Coffee returns to Lakewood for the first time in 13 years.

The 950-square-foot space was renovated as a historic preservation project with the
original tin ceilings, according to a release. The aesthetic is described as "clean, minimal, eclectic space with warm white surfaces and sage green accents."

Phoenix will officially open the doors on March 11th., with daily hours from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. The cafe will offer the same menu as the other cafes across town, including the full roster of espresso beverages, single-origin coffees, teas and pastries.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Arthur Treacher's in Garfield Heights Reopened by New Owner Who Plans More Locations in Ohio

By Douglas Trattner

Arthur Treacher's reopens in Garfield Heights.

Cleveland Restaurant Week Runs Today Through March 18

By Douglas Trattner

Cleveland Restaurant Week Runs Today Through March 18

First Look: Campus Pollyeyes, Opening Next Week in Little Italy

By Douglas Trattner

Campus Pollyeyes to open Monday, March 6 in Little Italy.

Balaton Hungarian Restaurant Opens in New Bainbridge Location Today

By Douglas Trattner

Veal crepe at Balaton.

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us