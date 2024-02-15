Rick Doody Has Purchased Bell & Flower in Chagrin Falls

Plans call for transforming the space into a European bistro

By on Thu, Feb 15, 2024 at 10:31 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Rick Doody has purchased Bell & Flower in Chagrin Falls - Google Maps
Google Maps
Rick Doody has purchased Bell & Flower in Chagrin Falls
Two months ago, Rick Doody quietly purchased Bell & Flower in Chagrin Falls, which Michael Schwartz opened in 2018, a year after Rick’s Café closed its doors after four decades in business.

The purchase brings Doody’s holdings in the area up to three, joining JoJo’s Bar and 17 River Grille. Outside of the village, Doody also operates Bar Italia, Cedar Creek Grille and Lindey’s Lake House.

Doody will continue operating the restaurant as Bell & Flower until he receives all the necessary approvals and permits to begin working on the property. It’s a period of time that he has no control over, he says. But when that paperwork comes through, Doody will put considerable effort and money into the space to bring it back to its former glory.

“We want to bring the building back to its historic roots,” Doody explains. “It’s a 150-year-old building and we want to make it look like a 150-year-old building again. We believe in Chagrin Falls and believe it’s worth putting money into this.”

Plans call for swapping the current industrial vibe for a more classic bistro décor with tin ceilings, wood floors, exposed brick walls and a long bar along one side. Doody also wants to swap the front windows for ones that slide open while adding a door and windows leading to the alley patio.

As inspiration, Doody is looking to one of Columbus’ most enduring gems: Lindey’s in German Village, which his mother opened 40-plus years ago. The front space particularly has a timeless vibe and look that would feel right at home in Chagrin Falls.

“We love Pastis and Balthazar and some of the great bistros of New York,” adds Doody. “I’ve got a lot of experience with the cuisine and what works, what doesn’t. You have to walk a fine line between authenticity of a French bistro but not going too far.”

A great neighborhood bistro is a chameleon of sorts, as appropriate a place to go for a cheeseburger and fries as it is to celebrate a special occasion with a shimmering shellfish tower.

“That’s the beauty of an authentic bistro menu,” Doody states.

Doody’s timeline is at the mercy of permitting approvals, but in a perfect world he would get the necessary permits in time to complete the work, estimated at two months, and open the doors in late summer or early fall.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Long Journey to Open Rich Caribbean Cuisine is Paying Off With Some of the Best Jamaican in Town

By Douglas Trattner

Kedemah and Melissa McHugh

Mapleside Farms to Add Winery to Mix of Offerings at this 100-Year-Old Attraction in Brunswick

By Douglas Trattner

Mapleside is ready to expand again

Lakewood-Based Lion's Share Spirits Now Offering Locally Made Vodka, Gin and Tequila

By Douglas Trattner

Cleveland-made Lion's Share Spirits can now be found at area bars and stores

BD's Mongolian Grill on Coventry Has Closed After Nearly 30 Years in Business

By Douglas Trattner

BD's Mongolian Grill on Coventry Has Closed After Nearly 30 Years in Business

Also in Food & Drink

Destination Cleveland Launches 2024 Cleveland Brewery Passport

By Jeff Niesel

The 2024 Cleveland Brewery Passport launches today.

Make Fat Tuesday Fatter With Paczki Day Vodka? Sure, Why Not

By Vince Grzegorek

Bottles of Paczki Day Vodka are $35 each.

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us