Rick Doody has purchased Bell & Flower in Chagrin Falls
Two months ago, Rick Doody quietly purchased Bell & Flower
in Chagrin Falls, which Michael Schwartz opened in 2018, a year after Rick’s Café closed its doors after four decades in business.
The purchase brings Doody’s holdings in the area up to three, joining JoJo’s Bar
and 17 River Grille
. Outside of the village, Doody also operates Bar Italia, Cedar Creek Grille and Lindey’s Lake House.
Doody will continue operating the restaurant as Bell & Flower until he receives all the necessary approvals and permits to begin working on the property. It’s a period of time that he has no control over, he says. But when that paperwork comes through, Doody will put considerable effort and money into the space to bring it back to its former glory.
“We want to bring the building back to its historic roots,” Doody explains. “It’s a 150-year-old building and we want to make it look like a 150-year-old building again. We believe in Chagrin Falls and believe it’s worth putting money into this.”
Plans call for swapping the current industrial vibe for a more classic bistro décor with tin ceilings, wood floors, exposed brick walls and a long bar along one side. Doody also wants to swap the front windows for ones that slide open while adding a door and windows leading to the alley patio.
As inspiration, Doody is looking to one of Columbus’ most enduring gems: Lindey’s in German Village, which his mother opened 40-plus years ago. The front space particularly has a timeless vibe and look that would feel right at home in Chagrin Falls.
“We love Pastis and Balthazar and some of the great bistros of New York,” adds Doody. “I’ve got a lot of experience with the cuisine and what works, what doesn’t. You have to walk a fine line between authenticity of a French bistro but not going too far.”
A great neighborhood bistro is a chameleon of sorts, as appropriate a place to go for a cheeseburger and fries as it is to celebrate a special occasion with a shimmering shellfish tower.
“That’s the beauty of an authentic bistro menu,” Doody states.
Doody’s timeline is at the mercy of permitting approvals, but in a perfect world he would get the necessary permits in time to complete the work, estimated at two months, and open the doors in late summer or early fall.
