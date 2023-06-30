Nominate your favorites for Best Of Cleveland 2023

Rosewood Grill in Strongsville to Close for Renovations in July

Diners can look forward to a reopening on or around July 13.

By on Fri, Jun 30, 2023 at 10:34 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Rosewood Grill in Strongsville to Close for Renovations in July
Hospitality Restaurants

On the heels of its recent top-to-bottom, inside-out renovation of Salmon Dave’s restaurant in Rocky River, Hospitality Restaurants is set to undertake the same at another one of its properties.

Following Sunday brunch on July 2nd, the Rosewood Grill in Strongsville will close its doors to make way for an extensive remodeling project. The renovation project is expected to last only 10 days thanks to an aggressive timetable. Diners can look forward to a reopening date of Thursday, July 13.

When the restaurant does reopen, it will welcome guests through a new entranceway portico and covered patio buffeted by fresh landscaping. Crews will rip out the existing concrete and replace it with contemporary paver tiles. Thanks to overhead heaters and fans, that exterior dining area will be able to be enjoyed throughout the year.

Inside, the restaurant will feature an updated decor with new carpeting, high-end furnishings and other improvements. Guests can look forward to new food and beverage offerings as well.

Located in the Plaza at South Park, the Strongsville Rosewood Grill was the second of that concept to open, following the original in Hudson. After a decade in service, the time was right to usher in the next chapter, according to management.

“What better way is there to commemorate a decade of pleasing our guests than to give them a fresh new spot to call home,” says managing partner Chris Kneeland.

In addition to Rosewood Grill and Salmon Dave's, Hospitality Restaurants also operates Cabin Club in Westlake, Blue Point Grille downtown, Delmonico’s Steakhouse in Independence, and Kingfish Seafood in Copley.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New Ownership of the Don Hermann Pickle Factory Will Extend the Iconic Ohio Brand’s Reach

By Douglas Trattner

The cuke magic at work

This Week in Cleveland Foods News: Biscuits in Hingetown and Pickles for All

By Vince Grzegorek

Someone say biscuits?

Now Open: Chatty's Tavern in Grafton Township

By Douglas Trattner

The former Jailhouse Tavern is now Chatty's Tavern.

Roaming Biscuit to Open Flagship Cafe in Ohio City in July

By Douglas Trattner

Brisket breakfast biscuit from Roaming Biscuit

Also in Food & Drink

De-Platformed: How the Local Brewery Built on Community and Experimentation Lost Its Way in Scaling Up and Selling Out

By Douglas Trattner

Platform Beer Co.'s Haze Jude

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us