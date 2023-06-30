Rosewood Grill in Strongsville to Close for Renovations in July

On the heels of its recent top-to-bottom, inside-out renovation of Salmon Dave’s restaurant in Rocky River, Hospitality Restaurants
is set to undertake the same at another one of its properties.
Following Sunday brunch on July 2nd, the Rosewood Grill in Strongsville will close its doors to make way for an extensive remodeling project. The renovation project is expected to last only 10 days thanks to an aggressive timetable. Diners can look forward to a reopening date of Thursday, July 13.
When the restaurant does reopen, it will welcome guests through a new entranceway portico and covered patio buffeted by fresh landscaping. Crews will rip out the existing concrete and replace it with contemporary paver tiles. Thanks to overhead heaters and fans, that exterior dining area will be able to be enjoyed throughout the year.
Inside, the restaurant will feature an updated decor with new carpeting, high-end furnishings and other improvements. Guests can look forward to new food and beverage offerings as well.
Located in the Plaza at South Park, the Strongsville Rosewood Grill was the second of that concept to open, following the original in Hudson. After a decade in service, the time was right to usher in the next chapter, according to management.
“What better way is there to commemorate a decade of pleasing our guests than to give them a fresh new spot to call home,” says managing partner Chris Kneeland.
In addition to Rosewood Grill and Salmon Dave's, Hospitality Restaurants also operates Cabin Club in Westlake, Blue Point Grille downtown, Delmonico’s Steakhouse in Independence, and Kingfish Seafood in Copley.
