Saucisson in Slavic Village to Close After Seven Years in the Butcher Biz

The shop will shutter in early December

By on Wed, Nov 29, 2023 at 11:29 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Saucisson in Slavic Village to close next month. - Scene Archives
Scene Archives
Saucisson in Slavic Village to close next month.
Melissa Khoury and Penny Tagliarina burst onto the food scene a decade ago, working out of the Cleveland Culinary Launch & Kitchen to provide local chefs and home cooks with a wide range of cured products made primarily with pork, but also beef, lamb and poultry. After making the rounds of area fleas, farmer's markets and  pop-ups, the "Lady Butchers" planted a flag in Slavic Village, opening Saucisson (5324 Fleet Ave.) in 2017. (In 2021, Tagliarina left the company.)

Sadly, the butcher shop will close its doors after December 9.

Khoury announced her agonizing decision today.

"From starting at farmers' markets and pop-up events all over the city, to Penny and I gaining national recognition, to finding our home in Slavic Village, it has been a wild ride and I am so grateful for the community that has allowed me (and this business) to grow and be part of something beyond my wildest dreams!"

"But sadly, it will be our last."

"Over the past year, I’ve struggled with some health issues, and while I am hopefully on the other side of those struggles, it didn’t come without a cost. Thankfully so many of you, the staff here, and plenty of friends in the community stepped up, showed up, and truly got me through the last year. But it was incredibly difficult to push through on top of everything else. No one saw a global pandemic, rising costs, or a struggling economy coming, but here it is, and unfortunately, over the last year between stagnant development in the neighborhood, health issues, and decreasing sales, I felt it was the best decision for me as a human to close Saucisson."

Khoury goes on to trumpet the charms of her beloved Slavic Village, adding that big things are in store for the city she helped reinvigorate.

"Keep your eyes on Slavic Village, because the folks within this community are committed to its continued improvement and I for one, plan to be here supporting and cheerleading all the way!"

Customers can continue to shop and support Saucisson through December 9.

Khoury didn't respond to a request for further comment from Scene.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Rockfish in Aurora Abruptly Closes After Three Months

By Douglas Trattner

Former James Place to become home of Rockfish

The Macaron Tea Room in Broadview Heights Has Closed

By Vince Grzegorek

The Macaron Tea Room in Broadview Heights Has Closed

Brassica Sets Grand Opening for Westlake Shop for Dec. 15

By Douglas Trattner

Fresh-made food at Brassica

Provenance at Cleveland Museum of Art is Hosting Date Night with Degas

By Douglas Trattner

Date Night with Degas events at Provenance

Digital Issue

November 22, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us