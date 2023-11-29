Saucisson in Slavic Village to Close After Seven Years in the Butcher Biz

click to enlarge
Scene Archives
Saucisson in Slavic Village to close next month.
Melissa Khoury and Penny Tagliarina burst onto the food scene a decade ago, working out of the Cleveland Culinary Launch & Kitchen to provide local chefs and home cooks with a wide range of cured products made primarily with pork, but also beef, lamb and poultry. After making the rounds of area fleas, farmer's markets and pop-ups, the "Lady Butchers" planted a flag in Slavic Village, opening Saucisson
(5324 Fleet Ave.) in 2017. (In 2021, Tagliarina left the company.)
Sadly, the butcher shop will close its doors after December 9.
Khoury announced her agonizing decision today.
"From starting at farmers' markets and pop-up events all over the city, to Penny and I gaining national recognition, to finding our home in Slavic Village, it has been a wild ride and I am so grateful for the community that has allowed me (and this business) to grow and be part of something beyond my wildest dreams!"
"But sadly, it will be our last."
"Over the past year, I’ve struggled with some health issues, and while I am hopefully on the other side of those struggles, it didn’t come without a cost. Thankfully so many of you, the staff here, and plenty of friends in the community stepped up, showed up, and truly got me through the last year. But it was incredibly difficult to push through on top of everything else. No one saw a global pandemic, rising costs, or a struggling economy coming, but here it is, and unfortunately, over the last year between stagnant development in the neighborhood, health issues, and decreasing sales, I felt it was the best decision for me as a human to close Saucisson."
Khoury goes on to trumpet the charms of her beloved Slavic Village, adding that big things are in store for the city she helped reinvigorate.
"Keep your eyes on Slavic Village, because the folks within this community are committed to its continued improvement and I for one, plan to be here supporting and cheerleading all the way!"
Customers can continue to shop and support Saucisson through December 9.
Khoury didn't respond to a request for further comment from Scene.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter