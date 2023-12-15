Skyline Chili in Lyndhurst to Close at End of December

click to enlarge
Courtesy photo
Cheese coney at Skyline
My fondness for Skyline Chili
stretches back to my college days at Ohio State University, where the budget-friendly diner on High Street was a frequent post-bar destination. Northeast Ohio was never high on the list of priorities for the Cincinnati-based company, with most stores located south of Mansfield, but at least we had Lyndhurst (5706 Mayfield Rd., 440-646-1011). That shop has been around since 1989.
Sadly, for fans of chili cheese coneys and 3-ways, the news from Cincinnati this week is bleak.
“The Lyndhurst Skyline location is closing at the end of December,” Skyline Chili CEO Dick Williams recently announced.
The closure on the Lyndhurst store, coupled with the 2019 shuttering of the Skyline Chili location in Brooklyn, has made Northeast Ohio a serious Cincinnati chili desert. After the first of the year, the closest location will be Stow (4127 Bridgewater Pkwy., 330-940-3929). 137 restaurants out there and zero in Cleveland.
But the news isn’t all bleak. There’s hope yet for Skyline fans as the company begins a search for a possible new location.
“We are actively looking for a new location in the market to better serve customers,” Williams added. “We’d like to find a location with a drive-thru access to better serve the lifestyle of busy families.”
If they succeed, we’ll be sure to let you know.