Slyman's Tavern Shutters Orange Location, Scuttles Plans to Open in Pinecrest

Douglas Trattner
Slyman's corned beef
Earlier this year we learned that Slyman's Tavern was planning to shutter its Orange location (4009 Orange Pl.) and relocate to a smaller property at nearby Pinecrest. This plan paved the way for the demolition of the original building so that Restoration Hardware, now called RH, could construct its new 45,000-square-foot RH Gallery.
Now, representatives for Slyman's Tavern say that plans to reopen in Pinecrest are off the table.
"We are not moving into Pinecrest," says Rebecca Riemer with Sly Restaurant Group.
Following the closure of the Orange location, and the shuttering last year of the Mentor location, the only remaining Slyman's Tavern
location is in Independence (6901 Rockside Rd.).
But Riemer says that future locations are still possible.
"We are actively seeking other locations at this time," she explains. "We are telling people to stay tuned to our website and social media accounts for relocation information."
None of the above affects the original Slyman's Deli (3106 St Clair Ave.) just east of downtown.