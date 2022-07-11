Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Slyman's Tavern Shutters Orange Location, Scuttles Plans to Open in Pinecrest

The plan to relocate to Pinecrest is no longer in play, says rep

By on Mon, Jul 11, 2022 at 10:15 am

click to enlarge Slyman's corned beef - DOUGLAS TRATTNER
Douglas Trattner
Slyman's corned beef

Earlier this year we learned that Slyman's Tavern was planning to shutter its Orange location (4009 Orange Pl.) and relocate to a smaller property at nearby Pinecrest. This plan paved the way for the demolition of the original building so that Restoration Hardware, now called RH, could construct its new 45,000-square-foot RH Gallery.

Now, representatives for Slyman's Tavern say that plans to reopen in Pinecrest are off the table.

"We are not moving into Pinecrest," says Rebecca Riemer with Sly Restaurant Group.

Following the closure of the Orange location, and the shuttering last year of the Mentor location, the only remaining Slyman's Tavern location is in Independence (6901 Rockside Rd.).

But Riemer says that future locations are still possible.

"We are actively seeking other locations at this time," she explains. "We are telling people to stay tuned to our website and social media accounts for relocation information."

None of the above affects the original Slyman's Deli (3106 St Clair Ave.) just east of downtown.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
