Sneak Peek: The Astro at Tower City, Opening Tuesday, April 23rd

“We want people to be surprised and blown away."

By on Tue, Apr 2, 2024 at 10:06 am

click to enlarge The Astro to open at Tower City on April 23rd. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
The Astro to open at Tower City on April 23rd.
After sitting empty for the past seven years, the former Hard Rock Cafe location in Tower City will soon welcome guests once again. On Tuesday, April 23rd, The Astro (230 W. Huron Rd.) will open in that space, and Scene has an exclusive sneak peek.

The Astro comes from the collective minds of Andre Scott, Ryan Gullatt, Christopher Thomas and Jeremiah Burks – the team behind the Haunted House restaurant in Cleveland Heights. If you’ve visited that restaurant since it opened in 2021, then you know you can expect over-the-top energy, artwork and creativity.

As the owners explain it, they were approached by Bedrock, who asked them if they could duplicate the success of Haunted House downtown at Tower City.

"They said they liked what we were doing at the Haunted House restaurant and asked if we'd do it down there," Gullatt told Scene. "We were never going to do another Haunted House in the state, though we're opening one in Atlanta. We want to try and keep it a tourist attraction."

Lucky for the Bedrock folks, they had another idea up their sleeves.

"I'm a fan of sci-fi movies, so just imagine any movie or cartoon that has to do with space and all that nostalgia,” Gullatt adds. “We want people to be surprised and blown away. If you love sci-fi movies, this experience will do the same thing we do with horror movies at the Haunted House."

There still is a little bit of work left to do, but already mural artists Isaiah Williams and Derek Walker have brightened up the property with iconic imagery. There is room for nearly 200 guests on two levels, including a 30-seat “Men in Black” bar featuring bartenders dressed as characters from that movie.

“At The Astro, every bite and sip is a nod to the classics that shaped our imaginations – from Star Wars to Star Trek, and beyond,” says Scott. “Our menu is a galaxy of flavors, each dish ingeniously named after beloved characters, ships, and planets from the cinematic universe we cherish.”

Like its spooky sibling in the Heights, The Astro sports a menu filled with nods to cinema. There's the Stranger Things (mini lobster rolls), T-1000 (loaded tots), Blue Beetle (blue cheese burger), Spacley's Seafood Pie (seafood pot pie), and the signature Astro Alfredo.

The restaurant will serve dinner and weekend brunch.

March 27, 2024

