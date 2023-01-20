Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

StoneFruit Coffee Co. to Permanently Close Downtown Cleveland Location

The shop opened in 2021

By on Fri, Jan 20, 2023 at 9:17 am

Youngstown-based StoneFruit Coffee Co. will be closing its downtown Cleveland location at 530 Euclid Ave. at the end of business on Feb. 23.

"Cleveland, we are overly appreciative for every day we were able to serve you," the company announced yesterday. "We are honored to have been a part of your early mornings, meetings, study sessions, times with family and more. Thank you for your loyalty and kindness."

StoneFruit opened in April 2021 in the storefront that Pour Cleveland had occupied for eight years.

"We ask that you utilize your gift cards over the next remaining month. Should you not have the ability to do so, please know they are good at ALL of our Youngstown locations as well."

