Sung’s House in Playhouse Square Has Permanently Closed

Sung's House FB

Sung's House announced this week that it has permanently closed after a decade of business in Playhouse Square.“After 10 years, we, the owners of Sung’s House have decided to close the restaurant for good. Multiple factors lead up to this decision. We greatly appreciate all the support we got from our customers, staff members, and Playhouse Square. It was our pleasure to serve you. We hope everyone stays well," a sign on the front door and the landing page on its website read.Cleveland's theater district has enjoyed relative stability in recent years as far as the dining scene goes, but Sung's joins Otto Moser's, Huron Street Deli and Cowell & Hubbard as notable departures.Thankfully, theater-goers still have plenty of options for Asian fare and sushi down the street in Asiatown.