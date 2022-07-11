Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Sung’s House in Playhouse Square Has Permanently Closed

Another longtime Playhouse Square restaurant has called it quits

By on Mon, Jul 11, 2022 at 2:54 pm

SUNG'S HOUSE FB
Sung's House FB

Sung's House announced this week that it has permanently closed after a decade of business in Playhouse Square.

“After 10 years, we, the owners of Sung’s House have decided to close the restaurant for good. Multiple factors lead up to this decision. We greatly appreciate all the support we got from our customers, staff members, and Playhouse Square. It was our pleasure to serve you. We hope everyone stays well," a sign on the front door and the landing page on its website read.

Cleveland's theater district has enjoyed relative stability in recent years as far as the dining scene goes, but Sung's joins Otto Moser's, Huron Street Deli and Cowell & Hubbard as notable departures.

Thankfully, theater-goers still have plenty of options for Asian fare and sushi down the street in Asiatown.

Ferrara's Imported Foods 5750 Mayfield Rd., Mayfield Heights With a sizable population of Italian-Americans, it makes sense that Mayfield Heights would be home to one of the best Italian specialty markets in town. Their deli sandwiches are out of this world and their Italian import section highlights pastas, sauces, oils and much more straight from the old country.

All Saints Public House 1261 West 76th St., Cleveland All Saints Public House will be offering a 1/3 lb. steak burger, topped with fontina cheese, tomato balsamic bacon jam and chipotle aioli. Served on a fresh toasted brioche bun and a bed of wild arugula. $10 Brew Kettle Special available.

House of Creole 668 Euclid Ave., Cleveland Jeffrey Miskiri, owner of a Washington D.C.-based restaurant group with multiple concepts with names like Po Boy Jim, Creole on 14th, Suga & Spice and Miss Toya's Creole House, recently opened House of Creole in the former Sixth City Sailor's Club and Hodge's space downtown. Since opening, House of Creole has been dishing up Big Easy-style starters like fried green tomatoes, crab cakes and deviled eggs with shrimp. For the main event there will be fried fish po' boys, seafood etouffee, Cajun shrimp and grits and jambalaya loaded with shrimp, chicken, sausage and rice.

Lola 2058 East Fourth St., Cleveland Lola was the restaurant that started East Fourth as a dining destination. Michael Symon's flagship restaurant shut down in November of 2020 after 24 years in business. Symon famously relocated Lola from Tremont to E. Fourth Street in 2006, doing for that neighborhood what he and his wife Liz did for Tremont, which is to say transform it into the epicenter of Cleveland dining and entertainment.

